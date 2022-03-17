Davis Cup: Glasgow's Emirates Arena being chosen as one of four venues to host group stages of competition

Glasgow's Emirates Arena will become the first British venue to host a Davis Cup tie since 2018

Great Britain have been chosen as one of four nations to host the group stages of the Davis Cup on a multi-year deal.

Britain, along with Germany, Italy and Spain, will host the round-robin stage of the international team event, with Glasgow's Emirates Arena being chosen as the 2022 venue.

Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) chief executive Scott Lloyd said: "This is brilliant news for British tennis fans and we are thrilled to be bringing the excitement of the Davis Cup back home in 2022.

"Over the years we have seen exactly how much this competition has meant to both players and supporters, and it plays a big part in our ambition to stage more events around Great Britain, enabling us to open up tennis to more people."

Andy Murray was instrumental in helping Britain lift the Davis Cup title against Belgium in 2015

The 2022 Finals will see 16 nations compete in groups based in each of the four cities.

They will comprise 12 winning teams from the qualifiers plus Croatia, who get an automatic place as last year's finalists, and wild cards Serbia and Britain.

"We are very proud of how far the Davis Cup has come through its rich history," ITF president David Haggerty said.

"We are committed to the future success of the event, while retaining the traditional elements of what is the men's world cup of tennis.

"This includes its unique atmosphere and showcasing the event throughout the year at different cities across the world, bringing Davis Cup to more audiences."

Russia will not be able to defend their title after the governing International Tennis Federation (ITF) suspended the memberships of Russia and Belarus and withdrew their entries from team competitions following the invasion of Ukraine.

The competition, which began in 1900, has undergone various changes in format, most recently in 2019 when home and away ties were replaced by a World Cup-style finals.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android