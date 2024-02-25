Andy Murray: What's next for the two-time Wimbledon champion? When can you see him on Sky Sports Tennis?

Andy Murray may have snapped his six-match losing streak but his future has come under further scrutiny after he lost in the second round of the Qatar Open last week.

Murray has repeatedly said he is not about to retire after a horror run of form, but the fierce competitor inside him will not be able to put up with too many more defeats like that against 18-year-old Czech Jakub Mensik - at one point he appeared to shout to his team: "This game is not for me any more".

Murray, whose first-round win over Alexandre Muller was his first victory since October, was beaten in a gruelling encounter which lasted over three hours last week.

The Scot will consider Mensik an opponent he should not be losing to, especially has he had already won eight games on the ATP Tour by the time the Czech was born, so what's next for Murray and when can we expect to see him on Sky Sports Tennis?

The 36-year-old, who is playing with a metal hip, has faced questions about his future but he replied last week by saying: "I can do whatever I want.

"I don't have to do what fans or journalists or anyone is telling me to do.

"I'm qualifying for all of these tournaments on my right, on my ranking from the matches I've won. I want to keep playing just now. I'm not going to stop."

Having now slipped 16 spots to 66th in the ATP live rankings, but given there is a 96-man draw at many of the Masters 1000 events, the Brit will be fine for a direct entry for now.

Image: Murray returns to Dubai next week and you can watch him in action on Sky Sports Tennis

Murray's name is among the field at the ATP 500 tournament held from February 26 - March 2.

The 2017 champion will open his campaign against Denis Shapovalov, who has used his protected ranking to get into the main draw.

Shapovalov is currently ranked No 121 following an injury-ravaged 2023 season, but the Canadian is a former world No 10 and will no doubt pose a difficult opponent for Murray.

Should Murray win his second match of the year, he'll face either fifth seed Ugo Humbert or Gael Monfils in the second round.

A whole host of top names will feature including defending champion Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Karen Khachanov and Adrian Mannarino.

Indian Wells, Arizona and Miami

Image: The Scot is down to play Indian Wells, the Arizona Tennis Classic and Miami next month

After that all eyes will be on the 'Sunshine Double' with Indian Wells being the first of nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments from March 6-17.

Two-time Olympic champion Murray will make his 16th appearance in Tennis Paradise and he will be joined by five-time winner Novak Djokovic, reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, three-time champion Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner and Medvedev.

Unless three-time Grand Slam winner Murray is still in the draw by the second week in the desert, he has given himself the added insurance of more hardcourt tennis by entering the Arizona Classic on the ATP Challenger Tour, which runs from March 11-17.

The players then head to the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium - home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins - from March 20-31.

Murray is a two-time champion in Miami having won the title in 2009 (against Djokovic) and 2013 (David Ferrer).

Defending men's champion Medvedev and finalist Sinner return, along with Djokovic and Alcaraz.

Will Murray play on clay?

Image: Will we see Murray play on clay this year?

The Scot has not given any indication whether he will play on the dirt with the fear it could put too much pressure on his metal hip, although he did participate in Monte Carlo last year.

Of his 46 career singles titles, only three have come on clay. Two of those have been Masters, though, with wins in Madrid (2015) and Rome (2016).

He has also been a French Open finalist but lost out in 2016 to Djokovic.

Murray could go and play a series of Challenger events during Madrid and Rome and then the possibility of returning to the grass at Surbiton June 2-9 as he begins his preparation for Wimbledon in July.

