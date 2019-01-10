QUIZ: Know your Australian Open? Test your knowledge of the Grand Slam

Test your knowledge of the season's opening Grand Slam and see if you can make an early impression in the campaign.

The season might just have begun, but we are already preparing for the opening major as Melbourne Park becomes the centre of attention for the next fortnight.

We have put together a range of questions to see if you are up to the test. How well do you know your game?

There are 12 questions in all which will threaten to beat your best defensive skills - or will you be able to dictate play and score a perfect response?

Take our quiz below and see if you can lift the Norman Brookes Trophy...

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.