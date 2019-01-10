Andy Murray opens his Australian Open campaign against Roberto Bautista Agut

Andy Murray faces a tough opening clash against Roberto Bautista Agut

Britain's Andy Murray will open his Australian Open campaign against Spain's 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Bautista Agut recently upset world No 1 Novak Djokovic on his way to winning the Qatar Open in Doha, while concerns about Murray's fitness grew as he struggled through a practice match against world No 1 Djokovic at Melbourne Park on Thursday

Last year's surprise semi-finalist Kyle Edmund, the 13th seed, faces a tough first-round clash against former top-10 stalwart Tomas Berdych, who is unseeded following injury, while Cameron Norrie takes on American Taylor Fritz in a rematch of the quarter-finals of the ASB Classic in Auckland which the British No 2 won.

Roger Federer will be bidding to land his third consecutive Australian Open title

Defending champion Roger Federer, aiming for a third consecutive Australian title and a 21st Grand Slam crown, takes on Denis Istomin in round one. He is in the same half of the draw as Rafael Nadal, who has drawn Australian James Duckworth.

Top seed Novak Djokovic, who like Federer is bidding for a record seventh title in Melbourne, will take on a qualifier. He has the potential of a second-round meeting against wildcard Jo-Wilfried Tsonga with a potential quarter-final showdown against Kei Nishikori.

World No 4 Alexander Zverev is in the same half and a blockbuster semi-final looms if both players advance that far.

