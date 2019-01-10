Andy Murray ends Novak Djokovic Australian Open practice match early after winning just two games

Andy Murray won just two games against Novak Djokovic before calling off their match early

Andy Murray suffered a blow ahead of the Australian Open when he ended a practice match with Novak Djokovic early after winning just two games.

The contest was played under match conditions on Margaret Court Arena but, with the score 6-1, 4-1, Murray called an end to proceedings.

The former world No 1 is making a comeback after missing the majority of the 2018 season due to hip surgery.



However, Murray admitted upon arrival in Australia he is still suffering pain in his hip and was visibly limping and grimacing during his loss to Djokovic.

After ending the match, Murray could be seen in animated discussion with his team at the side of the court while Djokovic continued to practice.

Djokovic and Murray have faced each other in the final in Melbourne on four occasions, with the Serb winning each encounter

The Scot played his first competitive match since September on New Year's Day when he beat James Duckworth in the first round of the Brisbane International.

He was knocked out in the following round by Daniil Medvedev, meaning his next match will come in the first round of the year's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open.

