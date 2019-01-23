Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares out of Australian Open men's doubles

Bruno Soares (L) and Jamie Murray fell at the quarter-final hurdle again

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares suffered more Grand Slam quarter-final disappointment at the Australian Open.

The British-Brazilian pair were through to the last eight for the fifth time since winning their second major together at the US Open in 2016 but, again, could not make it further, this time losing 6-3 6-4 to 12th seeds Henri Kontinen and John Peers.

Murray dropped serve at the start of the contest and that set the tone, with 2017 champions Kontinen and Peers the stronger team throughout.

Murray suffered a double dose of quarter-final disappointment after also losing with Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the last eight of the mixed doubles 6-2 7-6 (7-5) to Australian pair Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith.

Jamie Murray suffered double quarter-final disappointment

The Scot said: "It was a tough day, obviously, to lose both matches. I think the other guys played a good match, an aggressive match. Obviously I lost my serve at the start, which helped them settle down.

"We were under pressure a lot of the match. It was just one of those days where you get outplayed a bit. It was frustrating.

"The last three slams we've done the quarter-finals, so it's not like we're turning up and losing first round.

"A big goal for us this year was to try to win a Grand Slam. One shot down. We'll keep trying to do better."

Liverpool's Neal Skupski is through to his first Grand Slam semi-final, though, after a 6-1 4-6 11-9 victory with Spain's Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez over top seeds Gaby Dabrowski and Mate Pavic in the mixed doubles.

We have the Australian Open covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.