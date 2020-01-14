Harriet Dart through to second round of qualifying for Australian Open

Harriet Dart reached the second round of qualifying for the Australian Open in Melbourne, but three other Brits bowed out.

Dart beat Bulgaria's world No 194 Elitsa Kostova 6-4 6-1 in 75 minutes, despite the poor air quality caused by ongoing wildfires.

The 23-year-old will take on American 15th seed Nicole Gibbs next as she attempts to make the main draw in Melbourne.

The world No 169's victory was a rare success for British players on day one, with Liam Broady, Jay Clarke and Naiktha Bains all suffering defeats.

Broady was thrashed 6-3 6-0 by Ilya Ivashka of Belarus, while Clarke went down in three sets to Slovenia's Blaz Kavcic, a 32-year-old ranked 341st in the world. Bains lost 6-2 6-2 to Russia's Valeria Savinykh.

