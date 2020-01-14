Harriet Dart through to second round of qualifying for Australian Open
Last Updated: 14/01/20 2:12pm
Harriet Dart reached the second round of qualifying for the Australian Open in Melbourne, but three other Brits bowed out.
Dart beat Bulgaria's world No 194 Elitsa Kostova 6-4 6-1 in 75 minutes, despite the poor air quality caused by ongoing wildfires.
The 23-year-old will take on American 15th seed Nicole Gibbs next as she attempts to make the main draw in Melbourne.
The world No 169's victory was a rare success for British players on day one, with Liam Broady, Jay Clarke and Naiktha Bains all suffering defeats.
Broady was thrashed 6-3 6-0 by Ilya Ivashka of Belarus, while Clarke went down in three sets to Slovenia's Blaz Kavcic, a 32-year-old ranked 341st in the world. Bains lost 6-2 6-2 to Russia's Valeria Savinykh.
