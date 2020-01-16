Coco Gauff to face Venus Williams in the first round of the Australian Open

Coco Gauff will play Venus Williams in the first round of the Australian Open

Teenager Coco Gauff was handed a first-round showdown against Venus Williams following the draw for the Australian Open.

The 15-year-old was pitted against seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus, who she beat at Wimbledon to make global headlines.

Gauff has built on her breakthrough brilliantly, winning her first WTA tournament at the end of last year to break into the top 100 and earn direct entry to the draw in Melbourne.

Gauff stunned Venus at Wimbledon last year

Naomi Osaka, seeded third, starts her title defence against Czech Marie Bouzkova, while second seed Karolina Pliskova will take on Kristina Mladenovic and 2008 champion Maria Sharapova will play Donna Vekic in an eye-catching clash.

Naomi Osaka's projected path to glory

R1 Bouzkova



R2 Zheng



R3 Strycova/Venus Williams or Gauff



R4 Stephens/Kenin



QF Serena Williams



SF Barty/Kvitova



F Pliskova/Halep



Serena Williams ended her three-year title drought by winning the ASB Classic title in Auckland this month

Serena Williams has landed in Osaka's quarter of the draw with the American starting her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam against Anastasia Potapova.

Serena Williams' projected path to 24

R1 - Potapova



R2 - Zidansek /Han



R3 - Wang



R4 - Konta/Yastremska



QF - Osaka



SF - Barty/Kvitova



F - Pliskova/ Halep



Ashleigh Barty will be aiming to end Australia's 42-year wait for a home champion in Melbourne

French Open champion Ashleigh Barty, the world No 1, will be looking to end Australia's 42-year wait for a home champion since the unseeded Chris O'Neill when she opens up against Lesia Tsurenko.

Barty faces a potential meeting against Alison Riske again in the fourth round after the American's upset win at the same stage of Wimbledon.

Ash Barty's projected path to glory

R1 Tsurenko



R2 Hercog



R3 Rybakina



R4 Martic/Riske



QF Kvitova



SF Osaka/Serena Williams



F Pliskova/Halep



Caroline Wozniacki will begin her final Grand Slam campaign against Kristie Ahn before hanging up her racket.

Tricky opening for British trio

Johanna Konta was handed a tough opening encounter

British No 1 Johanna Konta has been struggling with a knee injury and was given a tough first-round assignment against the tricky Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Konta, the 12th seed, faces a projected fourth-round meeting with Serena Williams.

It's a tough start for Katie Boulter, who returns to Grand Slam tennis after six months out with a back injury, when she faces fifth seed Elina Svitolina, while Heather Watson takes on Kristyna Pliskova.

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.