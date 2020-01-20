Australian Open 2020: Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Ashleigh Barty make winning starts

Naomi Osaka opened the tournament with a win on Rod Laver Arena

Defending champion Naomi Osaka overcame swirling winds and a tough opponent in Maria Bouzkova to advance at the Australian Open, while Serena Williams and top-ranked Ashleigh Barty also won.

Osaka, who beat Petra Kvitova in the final 12 months ago to win her second Grand Slam title, had the honour of opening the tournament on Rod Laver Arena against Maria Bouzkova.

There was a brief moment of alarm in the second set when she trailed 21-year-old Czech Bouzkova 4-2 but Osaka won the next four games to seal a 6-2 6-4 victory.

The third seed will next face China's Zheng Saisai, who defeated Anna Kalinskaya 6-3 6-2.

Well done today @naomiosaka 😊👏🏼 And thanks to everyone who came to watch us at this beautiful Rod Laver Arena🥰 I really enjoyed it! @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/ZnzkfrK2Sa — Marie Bouzkova (@MarieBouzkova) January 20, 2020

Serena Williams lost just three games en route to victory

Serena Williams appears extra determined to finally equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles in Melbourne and she eased to a 6-0 6-3 victory over Anastasia Potapova.

Williams needed just 19 minutes to win the first set but 18-year-old Russian dug in to at least make the scoreline respectable.

"I hadn't been able to win as a mum, so it was nice to finally be able to win a tournament with a two-year-old now," Williams said. I've been pretty close but it was special for me and for her. I hope for her."

Williams, seeded eighth, won her first title for three years in Auckland last weekend.

Ashleigh Barty survived a scare before defeating Lesia Tsurenko in three

Australia's great hope, top seed Ashleigh Barty gave her fans a scare by losing the first set to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko but rectified the situation quickly to win 5-7 6-1 6-1.

Barty is looking to become the first Australian woman to win the singles title since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

The 23-year-old won her first title on home soil at the Adelaide International on Saturday, and she said: "It's a tight turnaround. The start of the second set I sharpened up and did what I needed to do.

"This is probably the moment I've been looking forward to the most. I couldn't wait to walk out on this beautiful court."

Petra Kvitova was even more convincing indoors on Margaret Court Arena, dropping just one game in a 6-1 6-0 destruction of fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki beat Kristie Ahn 6-1 6-3 in the last tournament of her professional career. The Dane won her first major title here in 2018.

Not done yet!💪🏻 Moving on to round 2!🎾 thanks for all the support❤️ pic.twitter.com/yWaodH33Sj — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) January 20, 2020

