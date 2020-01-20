Coco Gauff defeats Venus Williams at Australian Open in Melbourne

Coco Gauff proved too good for Venus Williams yet again at a Grand Slam

Coco Gauff repeated her Wimbledon victory over Venus Williams, winning 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 under the roof on Margaret Court Arena on the opening day of the Australian Open.

The 15-year-old's success in the first round at the All England Club last summer catapulted her to global stardom.

With Gauff now a top 100 player - and Venus having been a doubt for the tournament with a hip injury - this result came as less of a shock.

The young American showed maturity well beyond her years to battle through after nerves kicked in during the first set.

Gauff (L) shakes hands with Venus Williams at the net

Gauff led 5-3 and had three set points, while a 5-2 lead in the tie-break also disappeared, but a missed backhand volley from Venus at 5-6 helped her young opponent over the line in the opener.

There were no wobbles in the second, and Gauff said: "That was really difficult, she played really well. I was really nervous for today's match. I was a bit shocked, I'm sure everybody was shocked, when they saw that draw, but I'm really glad to get through it."

Venus praised Gauff, saying: "I think honestly she played really well, consistently, both matches. She clearly wants it, works very hard, is extremely mature for her age. I think the sky's the limit for her."

