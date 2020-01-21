Rafael Nadal not concerned about how many Grand Slam titles he wins

Rafael Nadal is only thinking about his next match at the Australian Open

World No 1 Rafael Nadal says he is only thinking about his next opponent at the Australian Open and not if he can win his 20th Grand Slam.

Nadal eased himself into the second round to begin his bid for a record-tying 20th major title after victory at the US Open last summer brought him to within one of Roger Federer's mark.

Melbourne has been home to Nadal's least-successful Slam, with his only title here coming 11 years ago, although he has reached four finals since, including last year's defeat by Novak Djokovic.

Nadal made a convincing start with a 6-2 6-3 6-0 victory over Hugo Dellien, the first Bolivian ever to play at the tournament in Melbourne.

When asked if he was thinking about number 20, Nadal said his only thought was playing the winner of the match between Federico Delbonis or Joao Sousa.

If I reach 20, fantastic. If I reach 21, better. If I reach 19, super happy about all the things that I did in my tennis career. Rafael Nadal

"I think about my practice of tomorrow, try to follow up the level of tennis that I played in the third set," he said.

"If I am able to reach my highest level, that's the thing that I have to worry about. If I am able to play at my highest level, normally I am able to produce some good chances. If not, impossible.

"So I don't care about 20 or 15 or 16. I just care about trying to keep going, keep enjoying my tennis career.

"If I reach 20, fantastic. If I reach 21, better. If I reach 19, super happy about all the things that I did in my tennis career."

Most Grand Slam singles titles Player Total Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open Roger Federer 20 6 1 8 5 Rafael Nadal 19 1 12 2 4 Novak Djokovic 16 7 1 5 3

