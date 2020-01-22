Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff promises different approach against Naomi Osaka

Coco Gauff will have another shot at defending champion Naomi Osaka

Teenager Coco Gauff has promised a "more aggressive" approach when she takes on defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.

Gauff produced a battling performance to defeat Sorana Cirstea and seal a date with Japanese star Osaka in the next round.

The pair met at the same stage of the US Open last summer, when Osaka produced a complete performance to beat the 15-year-old 6-3 6-0 and then consoled her when Gauff's disappointment got the better of her.

The American said: "I think I'll be less nervous this time. US Open I was nervous. It was my first time on [Arthur] Ashe. We're both familiar with each other's games. She plays really aggressive. This time coming in I'm going to be more aggressive."

Gauff was visibly upset by the straight sets defeat to Osaka at the US Open

Osaka's show of empathy in New York made headlines around the world, and Gauff added: "It was definitely a good moment I think for both of us, especially me.

"But I think more just for the people watching, the little girls watching and little boys who can kind of see what sportsmanship is.

"If I had a child, that's something I would want my child to see. You might hate the person on the court, but off the court you love them. Not really like hate. But you want to win.

"Sometimes when we're on the court we say things we don't mean because we have that mentality. When it's all said and done, we still look at each other with respect."

The 15-year-old defeated Sorana Cirstea in three sets

The teenager has now made at least the last 32 on all three of her senior Grand Slam appearances, and her star quality was again on show as she recovered from 0-3 in the deciding set to beat Romanian Cirstea 4-6 6-3 7-5.

It is remarkable how quickly Gauff has become one of the biggest draws in the sport and the packed Melbourne Arena crowd roared her on to victory.

She said: "I think I was just trying to stay calm mostly and stay positive. I've always believed that I can come back regardless of the score. I think 0-30, 0-3, that's when I kind of changed everything and decided to be more aggressive."

Naomi Osaka had to correct the on-court interviewer after he questioned her hopes of returning to the No 1 ranking

Osaka has won both her matches in straight sets but was frustrated by the windy conditions during a 6-2 6-4 victory over Zheng Saisai.

The third seed slammed her racket to the court, saying later with a smile: "My racket just magically flew out of my hand. I couldn't control it. Sorry Yonex.

"I think that's how I dealt with my frustration. It was a bit childish. I just want to play one match without throwing my racket or kicking it."

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.