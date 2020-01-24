Roger Federer edges John Millman in epic Australian Open clash

The six-time Australia Open champion had to dig deep to secure victory

Roger Federer edged John Millman in an epic Australian Open clash which went down to a fifth set and a match-deciding tie-break.

Millman went into the third round meeting knowing exactly what it feels like to beat Federer, after prevailing over him in four sets at the 2018 US Open.

He pushed the world No 3 all the way and capitalised on the erratic nature of Federer's output.

An unforced error count of 82 plagued the six-time Australian Open champion, but he showed his true quality when it mattered.

In the deciding tie-break he overturned an 8-4 deficit in order to finally secure victory after four hours and three minutes. Federer will face Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in the next round.

Having seen Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka lose on the Rod Laver court before him, it would have been understandable if Federer was feeling nervous ahead of the match, particularly given his history with Millman.

From the outset it was clear that the 38-year-old was not quite as sharp as usual, struggling with his timing, while his work throughout the court lacked rhythm.

This resulted in patches of brilliance being littered by a high number of errors. In contrast, Millman was thriving under the spotlight of home support and relishing every moment.

Of Federer's 82 unforced errors, 48 of them were on the forehand side, which ironically was the stroke that he used to finally put Millman's challenge to bed and secure victory.

Australian John Millman thrived in front of a home crowd

"It was tough. Thank God it's a super tie-breaker otherwise I would have lost this one," Federer said on court post-match.

"I think John played a great match. It came down to the wire, a bit of luck maybe.

"I had to stay so focused and take the right decisions. He kept on coming up with the goods. I thought, 'OK, I didn't play too bad'. I was getting ready to explain myself in the press conference.

"What a match. John deserved over half of this one."

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.