Novak Djokovic to face Milos Raonic in Australian Open quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic has lost one set on his way to the quarter-finals

Defending champion Novak Djokovic continued his progress towards an eighth Australian Open title with a straight-sets victory against Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round.

The world No 2 defeated the Argentine 14th seed 6-3 6-4 6-4 to reach the last eight at Melbourne Park for the 11th time.

Djokovic, who extended his career record to 4-0 against Schwartzman, struck 38 winners and lost his serve just once as he clinched victory after two hours and six minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

After one break proved enough for Djokovic to win the first set, he opened up a 3-0 lead in the second set only for Schwartzman to break the top seed for the only time, ending a streak of consecutive service holds for the Serb in this event at 35.

Djokovic is targeting his 17th Grand Slam title

Djokovic recovered to quickly regain control as he sealed his 10th successive win of the season, having led Serbia to victory at the inaugural ATP Cup earlier this month.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion will next face resurgent Canadian Milos Raonic, who is yet to lose a set this fortnight after the 32nd seed defeated 2018 finalist Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 7-5.

Milos Raonic reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2016

"This will be a different match-up to the one today," said Djokovic. "Raonic is one of tallest and strongest players. He's also got one of biggest serves. I'm ready for missiles.

"One of key elements will be how well I'm returning. It's good to see Milos healthy. He's a great guy and good friend."

Cilic did have two set points to take the match into a fourth set at 5-4 but Raonic, who hit 55 winners and 35 aces, saved them both and then broke his unseeded opponent before he served out for victory.

