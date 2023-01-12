Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu to take on Tamara Korpatsch with Andy Murray up against Matteo Berrettini

Emma Raducanu will open her Australian Open campaign against German Tamara Korpatsch if she recovers from an ankle injury in time, while the men's draw threw up a first-round cracker with top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal taking on British hopeful Jack Draper
Thursday 12 January 2023 06:40, UK
Emma Raducanu will open her Australian Open campaign against German world No 74 Tamara Korpatsch, while Andy Murray has been handed a blockbuster encounter with Matteo Berrettini following Thursday's draw in Melbourne.
Raducanu is battling to overcome an ankle injury she suffered in Auckland last week and at least has avoided a seed, instead drawing 74th-ranked Korpatsch.
The German claimed the first WTA 125 title of her career in Budapest last September, but British No 1 Raducanu will fancy her chances of progressing through to the second round where she could meet seventh seed Coco Gauff.
Victoria Azarenka vs Sofia Kenin
Andrey Rublev vs Dominic Thiem
Leylah Fernandez vs Alize Cornet
Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray
Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper
Grigor Dimitrov vs Aslan Karatsev
Elise Mertens vs Garbine Muguruza
Jelena Ostapenko vs Dayana Yastremska
Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray will take on former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in a blockbuster opening clash in the men's draw, while defending champion and top seed Rafael Nadal goes up against hot British prospect Jack Draper - with Daniil Medvedev in the same quarter.
Draper, 21, has risen fast up the rankings and has begun the season in good form, beating Karen Khachanov to reach the semi-finals of the Adelaide International on Thursday.
Nadal battled to a 21st Grand Slam title in sensational fashion in Melbourne 12 months ago but is yet to win a match in 2023 and has lost six of his last seven.
There is no doubt Draper, who played Novak Djokovic on his Wimbledon debut in 2021, will relish the occasion as he looks to make a huge statement.
Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic
Taylor Fritz vs Casper Ruud
Murray will be cursing his luck after finding himself paired with 13th seed Berrettini.
The Italian reached the final at the All England Club in 2021 and was a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park 12 months ago, while he defeated Murray in the third round of the US Open last summer.
The two British seeds fared better, with 11th seed Cameron Norrie drawing young French wild card Luca Van Assche while 25th seed Dan Evans will meet Argentina's Facundo Bagnis.
Title favourite Djokovic will meet Roberto Carballes Baena and is in the same quarter of the draw as Nick Kyrgios, who meets Roman Safiullin.
World No 1 Iga Swiatek, who has largely dominated the women's game after the retirement last year of Australian Ashleigh Barty following her triumph at Melbourne Park, faces a potentially tough opener against Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier.
Ons Jabeur will begin her latest attempt to become the first Arab player to claim a Grand Slam singles title when she plays Tamara Zidansek. Tunisian Jabeur was runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open last year.
And Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka will meet in an opening round clash featuring two former Australian Open champions.
Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins
Paula Badosa vs Coco Gauff
Jessica Pegula vs Petra Kvitova
Madison Keys vs Maria Sakkari
Daria Kasatkina vs Veronika Kudermetova
Anett Kontaveit vs Caroline Garcia
Aryna Sabalenka vs Belinda Bencic
Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur
Kyle Edmund, playing at the tournament for the first time since 2020 following three knee operations, meets 11th seed Jannik Sinner, while British No 2 Harriet Dart has been handed a difficult draw against 32nd seed Jil Teichmann.