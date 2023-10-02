Australian Open 2024 set for historic Sunday start and 15th day of competition

The Australian Open will start on a Sunday for the first time in 2024, making the tournament a 15-day event, organisers have announced.

With data showing matches are now longer, the move to a Sunday start in Melbourne is designed to help alleviate the pressure on late-night finishes for both the players and the fans.

"We've listened to feedback from the players and fans and are excited to deliver a solution to minimise late finishes while continuing to provide a fair and equitable schedule on the stadium courts," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the US Open final between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic

"The additional day will achieve this, benefiting scheduling for fans and players alike. The first round will now be played over three days instead of two, also giving fans an extra day of unbelievable tennis, entertainment, food and family fun.

"Every year our team works hard to bring fans an event that feels new and exciting, and this is another opportunity to grow what is already the biggest annual sporting event in the world in January."

Tournament organisers confirmed day sessions at the Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will now feature a minimum of two matches, down from three, to limit the potential of late finishes.

Night sessions will continue to feature a minimum of two matches and the John Cain Arena schedule also remains the same.