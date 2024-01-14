Australian Open: Novak Djokovic battles past teenage qualifier Dino Prizmic in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic survived a huge first-round scare against teenage qualifier Dino Prizmic at the Australian Open.

History-chasing Djokovic, bidding for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam, found himself a break down in the third set before going on to win 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4 in Melbourne.

The world No 1, looking for his 11th title Down Under, had to battle for just over four hours before winning through against the 18-year-old world No 178.

It was the longest opening match of a Grand Slam he has played as the Serb survived a significant test in his quest to overtake Margaret Court and stand alone at the top of the sport.

"I started off well for a 36-year-old," said Djokovic. "Wow, when you think about it… I am double his age!

"I struggled in many different moments tonight. He was very physical. I had good moments. Some moments I could have played better. It's been a very short off-season but hopefully I will be at my best for the next match."

The signs did not look good for Prizmic when he dropped his opening service game and then took a medical time-out in the fifth game for treatment to his left groin.

He already had tape on his right arm and could find nothing to hurt Djokovic in the first set, but things began to change early in the second.

Djokovic won a staggering 17 of his 19 tie-breaks at grand slams in 2023, including 15 in a row from the second round in Melbourne to the Wimbledon final, but here he played a very poor one and suddenly what had seemed a straightforward occasion became anything but.

Djokovic, who was dabbing his brow and puffing his cheeks, was making a lot of uncharacteristic errors and Prizmic fought back from 2-0 down in the third set to lead by a break at 3-2.

There was concern on the face Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic, who was among the spectators watching his countryman Prizmic's run to the French Open junior title last year.

Djokovic ultimately found a way through, but the 36-year-old's rivals will have been watching closely.

"He deserved every applause, every credit that he got tonight," said Djokovic of his opponent. "Amazing player, I must say. Very mature for his age. This was his moment. It could easily have been his match, as well. He made me really run for my money tonight."

Djokovic vs Prizmic: Tale of the Tape Djokovic Match Stats Prizmic 11 Aces 7 1 Double Faults 7 66% 1st serve win percentage 65% 62% 2nd serve win percentage 31% 20/30 Netpoints won 8/18 8/17 Break points won 4/9 40 Total winners 31 49 Unforced errors 42 139 Total points won 113

Berrettini drops out of Grand Slam without playing a single match

Image: Matteo Berrettini's injury woes continues after the former Wimbledon finalist pulled out of the Australian Open

Matteo Berrettini pulled out of the tournament without playing a match as his injury woes continued.

The former Wimbledon finalist had been due to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round on Rod Laver Arena on Monday in one of the plum ties of the first round.

But on Sunday afternoon the tournament announced he had withdrawn with a right foot injury, making it the fourth time in the last eight Grand Slam tournaments where he has not been able to play a match.

The popular Italian, a semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2022, has been off the tour since suffering an ankle injury during his second-round match against Arthur Rinderknech at the US Open.

He had previously missed the French Open because of an abdominal injury, while in 2022 he also sat out Roland Garros following hand surgery and then tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Wimbledon.

Once ranked as high as world No 6, the 27-year-old, beaten by Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in 2021, is now down at 125.

He has been replaced in the draw by Belgian lucky loser Zizou Bergs, who will take on Tsitsipas on Monday.

Image: Jannik Sinner is on a hot streak after a strong finish to 2023 where he guided Italy to the Davis Cup title

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner, one of the favourites for the title following his stellar end to 2023, began his campaign with a straight-sets win over Botic Van De Zandschulp.

Sinner, who beat Djokovic twice in a matter of days at the ATP Finals and Davis Cup in November, was a 6-4 7-5 6-3 winner on Rod Laver Arena.

The Italian did not play a warm-up tournament after his late finish to last season, and he said: "I feel like I started off actually really well for the first match.

"Then after, I had some moments where I made a couple of wrong choices, but this can happen. Even if you made maybe some matches, this can happen. Maybe you are a little bit tired sometimes.

"It was important today for me because I was looking forward to stepping on the court."

American 12th seed Taylor Fritz survived a first-round test from Argentine Facundo Diaz Acosta to win 4-6 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-4 in a four hour thriller.

The 26-year-old avoided an early exit, having bowed out in the second round last year.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev fought his way past Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-5 6-4 3-6 4-6 7-6 (7-6) in three hours and 42 minutes.

Former finalist Marin Cilic played his first Grand Slam match since the US Open in 2022 following knee surgery but was beaten in four sets by Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

