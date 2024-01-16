Emma Raducanu says it's 'amazing to be pain-free' after Australian Open first-round win over Shelby Rogers

Emma Raducanu spoke of her joy at playing pain-free again as she eased into the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Shelby Rogers on Tuesday.

Raducanu missed almost all of 2023 to injury, undergoing surgery on both wrists and one of her ankles, with this her first Grand Slam appearance since a second-round exit to Coco Gauff in Melbourne last year.

Such an assured performance against American Rogers in her opening match gives hope to the potential of a successful run in Australia for the former US Open champion.

Raducanu vs Rogers: Tale of the Tape Raducanu Match Stats Rogers 4 Aces 2 3 Double Faults 2 66% 1st serve won percentage 60% 91% 2nd serve won percentage 69% 63% Net points won percentage 57% 3/5 Break points won 0/0 21 Total winners 13 51 Unforced errors 40 12 Total points won 5

"I'm very happy to have come through that. I think being my first slam match back, it is definitely a little bit extra sweet," Raducanu said after her victory.

Image: Emma Raducanu celebrates after clinching a straight-sets victory on Shelby Rogers in Melbourne on Tuesday

"I think the time away made me very hungry. It's amazing to be healthy again and pain-free with the wrists.

"I honestly didn't know if I'd ever get to this stage... I had pain for so long.

"It was difficult because I wasn't able to train, I wasn't able to practice. Then having to go play and compete against the best in the world with an hour a day [practice], while not playing for two weeks to try and settle the pain down, is very difficult."

Quizzed further on her outlook at the tournament this year compare to last, Raducanu added: "I think this year there's just a lot more calm. I think I'm more level-headed.

"Things around me have settled. I feel better, and there's just less highs and lows around. It's more of an equilibrium.

"I think what I realised is the difference between me potentially losing first round or doing really well at a tournament is honestly really, really slim. It's just in the way that I move, in the way that I do things physically.

"I think it's about not being so drastic, because I know it's not far away at all, and I know, the more I practise consistently, it will come."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Raducanu, who has failed to reach the third round of the Australian Open on her two prior visits, will play Wang on Thursday, while a potential all-British affair awaits in the third round should she and Katie Boulter both progress.

Image: Emma Raducanu could face British No 1 Katie Boulter in the last 32 if both players win their second-round matches on Thursday

The 21-year-old was well-supported on court for her Grand Slam return and is hoping to carry that following throughout her run in the tournament.

"I was a little bit taken aback by just the support straight when I walked out," she said. "I think it was better than any year I've really had before here.

"It was just amazing to see all the signs, hear the support. It was pretty incredible."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Raducanu's aggressive game is back

Sky Sports' Raz Mirza:

It was a very impressive performance from Raducanu, who played a near-perfect match to earn her first Grand Slam win in exactly a year - January 16 2023 also at the Australian Open.

Raducanu won 30 of 33 points on her first serve with a total of 16 winners, but you also have to remember that she was playing Rogers, who was also coming off a period of inactivity after knee surgery, an abdominal injury and a December wedding.

Accompanying Raducanu in Melbourne is new coach Nick Cavaday, who she originally worked with a decade ago and you can see what they've been working on together during the off-season.

She has returned determined to play her aggressive game style having felt she had unintentionally moved away from that.

Now a winnable second-round clash against China's world No 94 Wang before a potential mouth-watering encounter against fellow Brit Katie Boulter - who wouldn't want to see that!?

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports. Stream tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership