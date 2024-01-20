Australian Open: World No 1 Iga Swiatek knocked out by teenager Linda Noskova in three sets

World No 1 Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open, suffering a third-round exit at the hands of unseeded teenager Linda Noskova, losing 6-3 3-6 6-4.

The 19-year-old Czech is the first teenager to defeat the world No 1 at an Australian Open since Amelie Mauresmo beat Lindsay Davenport in the 1999 semi-finals.

Swiatek, who also survived a scare when defeating Danielle Collins in three sets in the second round, appeared to be in complete control when taking the opening set 6-3.

Image: Linda Noskova celebrates her shock third-round win over world No 1 Iga Swiatek

Noskova was competitive, with her first serve a real weapon, but she was proving inconsistent with it and Swiatek threatened to break on multiple occasions in the second set before the Pole was herself broken to love.

It suddenly meant that Noskova was serving for the set, forcing a decider, and not only did she do that but she started the third set much the stronger of the two players.

The Czech broke again in the third game, only for Swiatek to earn it back immediately. But, in the seventh game, Noskova earned the crucial break and then nervelessly served out the set to stun Swiatek.

The four-time Grand Slam winner has yet to win in Melbourne, with a semi-final run in 2022 still her best showing. It's Swiatek's earliest exit at the tournament since losing in the second round on her debut in 2019.

Noskova said after her win: "I'm speechless. Obviously, I knew it was going to be an amazing match, she's such a great player, but I didn't really think it would end up like this.

"I'm just really glad to get through this one. I was really shaking [when serving for the match]."

China's Zheng making waves in Melbourne

Ten years on from Li Na's historic win at the Australian Open, China's Zheng Qinwen is making waves at Melbourne Park, with the 21-year-old 12th seed making it past countrywoman Wang Yafan 6-4 2-6 7-6 (10-8) in the third round.

Zheng's power hitting helped get her over the line, and there was a special treat after the match when she was congratulated by Li, who is here to play in the legends event.

"That was totally a surprise for me," said Zheng. "She just went to me, tosay congratulations. I was feeling super happy to meet her and have the chance to talk with her because I never talked with her in person.

"She said to me don't think too much, just keep simple. I think that's right now what I need to do as well."

Zheng revealed in her on-court interview that she had watched Li's 2014 final victory over Dominika Cibulkova at the Australian Open 10 times.

Li remains the only Chinese winner of a Grand Slam singles title, having become the first Asian champion when she claimed the French Open crown in 2011.

There are a growing number of Chinese players, both men and women, pushing towards the top of the game, but Zheng is at the head of the queue.

In the last 16, she will take on Oceane Dodin, who defeated fellow unseeded French player Clara Burel 6-2 6-4 to reach the fourth round at a slam for the first time.

One of Zheng, Dodin, 26th seed Jasmine Paolini and Russian Anna Kalinskaya is guaranteed to make a first slam semi-final in a wide-open section of the draw.

