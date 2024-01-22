Australian Open: Elina Svitolina retires hurt, while Dayana Yastremska upsets Victoria Azarenka in Melbourne

Elina Svitolina retired hurt early in the first set of her Australian Open fourth round meeting with Linda Noskova, while Victoria Azarenka was upset by Dayana Yastremska.

Svitolina was left in tears after she was forced to retire due to a back injury early in the first set, handing Czech teenager Linda Noskova a spot in her first Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday.

Meanwhile, Yastremska sent two-time champion Azarenka tumbling out as the 23-year-old Ukrainian prevailed 7-6 (7-6) 6-4 to book a spot in the last eight.

Teen sensation Linda Noskova, 19, is the youngest player to make the women's singles quarter-finals at the Australian Open since Agnieszka Radwanska in 2008.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Svitolina had a medical timeout at 2-0 down and was trailing 3-0 when she decided to quit.

"Obviously today was not the way I had planned to win," said the 19-year-old Noskova, who beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the third round. "I feel sort for Elina, I hope she gets very well soon."

Svitolina, who reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon last summer, did not want to think about what might have been, saying: "I cannot say that this was an open draw in a way.

"If you take other players, they are meant to be there. You have also in the other side of the draw very strong players who won slams and played really consistent throughout the year last year.

"So I don't want to look this as a missed opportunity, especially right now when it was not about my tennis today."

Qualifier Yastremska continued her fairy-tale run by knocking out 18th seed Azarenka.

The Ukrainian world No 93, who stunned Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the first round, had to fight hard but was rewarded for her aggression with 38 winners to forge on into a half of the draw devoid of top 10 seeds.

"I feel like my heart is going to jump out of my body," the 23-year-old said after the biggest win of her career.

"I was losing the tie-break, I was losing the second set, I was always felt like I was running behind the train. But I think I'm a little bit of a fighter so that's why I won this match."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Yastremska got the first of the six breaks of serve in the opening set only for Azarenka to rattle off the next four games to edge in front.

Azarenka, back-to-back champion in 2012 and 2013 and a Melbourne semi-finalist last year, served for the set but Yastremska kept up the pressure through five deuces and finally converted her fourth break point to force a tie-break.

That was just as tight but the Ukrainian sealed it with her 21st winner, a blistering forehand that was just too fast and too deep for 34-year-old Azarenka.

Both players took lengthy bathroom breaks after the first set and Belarusian Azarenka came out firing, racing to a 3-0 lead almost before Yastremska had time to catch her breath.

The Ukrainian stalled Azarenka's progress and then went back on the attack, finding her rasping winners again to win five straight games.

She held her nerve serving for the match two games later, lashing across one more big backhand to set up a meeting with Czech world No 50 Noskova on Wednesday.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Enlightening from Yastremska Dayana Yastremska is the second qualifier in the Open Era to defeat two former Grand Slam champions in a women’s singles major event after Jelena Dokic in Wimbledon 1999 (vs Martina Hingis and Mary Pierce).

Yastremska is the second Ukrainian through to the last eight after Marta Kostyuk, and Svitolina will be cheering on her countrywomen.

"Of course I've been following that we all have been playing really well," she said. "At the beginning of the tournament, seven Ukrainians in the main draw, and going that far so many of us, it's nice in the second week as well.

"It's great for Ukrainian tennis. Of course, now I feel very old because of my health, but I'm happy that they are doing great. It's great for Ukrainian tennis. It's great for the upcoming generation as well, especially now these days when Ukraine is in such a tough time."

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports. Stream tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership