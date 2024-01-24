Nick Kyrgios: Australian tennis star says retirement rumours are 'ridiculous' amid newspaper column dispute

Nick Kyrgios said speculation that he could imminently retire from tennis is "ridiculous" as he sought to clarify comments attributed to him in a newspaper column.

Australian publication The Age ran a Kyrgios column on Wednesday in which he was quoted as saying that his career was "at a crossroads" and that he has "reached a point where life after tennis is a prospect that excites me."

The 28-year-old played just one competitive match in 2023 as knee and wrist injuries kept him out of action, and has been working as a commentator and pundit at his home Grand Slam in Melbourne.

Asked on Eurosport on Wednesday if he is retiring, Kyrgios said: "No, I'm not.

"I did an interview and they said, 'have you had thoughts about stopping?'

"I said I've had some brutal injuries over the last year, had knee surgery twice, battled on through that and then had a wrist surgery. So, it's like, of course I don't enjoy being injured and I don't enjoy rehabbing and stuff, and there have been times where it's like, 'is this worth it?'

"But of course I'm going to come back. I've got a protected ranking of 21 in the world singles, 11 in doubles. I'm going to come back, I'm going to give it a go.

"I'm definitely coming back, so the retirement rumours are ridiculous."

Kyrgios, who had earlier posted on social media to refute reports he was considering retirement, clarified that he had done an interview for the column rather than writing it himself.

"If you think for a second that I'm in my room doing something like that, that's insane," he added.

"It's not the first time that I've said something out my mouth and the media tends to spin it and do it for clicks.

Image: Kyrgios played just one ATP Tour match in 2023

"I'm not new to it, but that's why today I had to clear it up."

Another headline story to emerge from the column, which was not questioned by Kyrgios, was that he has no interest in representing Australia at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The former Wimbledon finalist also made himself unavailable for consideration for the 2016 Rio Games after Chef de Mission Kitty Chiller said his behaviour was being monitored ahead of team selection.

"One thing I will guarantee, though, is that if I am fit and ready to play, I won't be making myself available for the Olympics," Kyrgios said in the column.

"The way I was treated by the Australian Olympic Committee and former Chef de Mission Kitty Chiller will never be forgotten.

"To ban me from playing at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games was a disgrace. I was [world] No 13 at the time and had a genuine chance at winning a medal.

Image: Kyrgios interviewed Novak Djokovic on court as part of his work at the Australian Open

"For them to forbid me from representing my country for behavioural reasons is something that I just can't forget."

The winner of seven ATP Tour titles, Kyrgios has had a chequered relationship with his fellow Australians.

His on-court histrionics and frequent disciplinary issues alienated many fans and was the reason behind Chiller's caution in 2016 as she looked to clean up team culture after a scandal involving the swimming team at the 2012 Olympics in London.

"Eight years ago, I was desperate to represent Australia at an Olympic Games, but my mentality has changed," Kyrgios added.

"I wanted to play for my country, I can't say that I still have that desire. And let's be honest, I haven't exactly felt like Australia has wanted me to represent it either. I've said before, I often feel more at home away from home."

Former Olympic cyclist Anna Meares has been appointed by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) as Chef de Mission of the team for the Paris Games.

"The AOC has high regard for Nick Kyrgios as an Australian athlete of great ability," an AOC spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Every athlete is entitled to make their own decisions about their playing futures and those decisions are respected."

