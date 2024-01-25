 Skip to content

Australian Open: Alfie Hewett makes seventh-straight Grand Slam singles final

Wheelchair tennis star Alfie Hewett defeated Joachim Gerard 6-4 6-1 in Melbourne to reach the final of this year's Australian Open; He faces another meeting with Tokito Oda, who he beat at the same venue 12 months ago but lost to in the French Open and Wimbledon finals

Thursday 25 January 2024 08:44, UK

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 24: Alfie Hewett of the United Kingdom plays a shot in their quarterfinals wheelchair singles match against Alexander Cataldo of Chile during the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Image: Alfie Hewett is through to another Grand Slam final

Alfie Hewett will lock horns again with Tokito Oda after reaching a seventh straight Grand Slam singles final at the Australian Open.

Top seed Hewett eased to a 6-4 6-1 win over Joachim Gerard and will bid for a ninth major singles crown.

The wheelchair star got the better of 17-year-old Oda in the final in Melbourne 12 months ago but then lost to the Japanese youngster at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Hewett defeated doubles partner Gordon Reid to lift the US Open trophy, but the Scot was unable to set up a repeat here, losing out 7-6 (4) 7-5 in the semi-finals to Oda.

Hewett and Reid will have to wait to play their doubles semi-final after rain brought an early end to play on the outside courts in Melbourne.

Britain's Mingge Xu, playing in her first girls' singles quarter-final at a Grand Slam, trailed Bulgaria's Iva Ivanova 5-4 when the weather turned, and they will come back on Friday.

