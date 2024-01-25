Australian Open: Alfie Hewett makes seventh-straight Grand Slam singles final

Alfie Hewett will lock horns again with Tokito Oda after reaching a seventh straight Grand Slam singles final at the Australian Open.

Top seed Hewett eased to a 6-4 6-1 win over Joachim Gerard and will bid for a ninth major singles crown.

The wheelchair star got the better of 17-year-old Oda in the final in Melbourne 12 months ago but then lost to the Japanese youngster at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Hewett defeated doubles partner Gordon Reid to lift the US Open trophy, but the Scot was unable to set up a repeat here, losing out 7-6 (4) 7-5 in the semi-finals to Oda.

Hewett and Reid will have to wait to play their doubles semi-final after rain brought an early end to play on the outside courts in Melbourne.

Britain's Mingge Xu, playing in her first girls' singles quarter-final at a Grand Slam, trailed Bulgaria's Iva Ivanova 5-4 when the weather turned, and they will come back on Friday.

