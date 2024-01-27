Australian Open: Alfie Hewett falls short of second straight title in Melbourne

Alfie Hewett fell just short of a second straight title Australian Open title after defeat to Japan's Tokito Oda in Melbourne on Saturday.

The British wheelchair tennis player was bidding for a ninth Grand Slam singles crown having won in Melbourne for the first time last year but Oda turned the tables with a 6-2 6-4 victory.

Hewett beat the 17-year-old at the same stage 12 months ago but Oda then got the better of him at the French Open and Wimbledon and had the edge on Kia Arena.

Hewett threatened a comeback, recovering from 5-2 to 5-4 in the second set, but he could not get back on level terms.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 26-year-old said: "Congratulations Tokito and to your team. Some high-quality tennis there and you produced some of the best stuff I've seen you play.

"Last year was my first time winning the Australian Open, so I know how special it is, so I really hope you enjoy this moment.

"For us to be able to play on a court like this in front of all you fans is incredible - it's what we get up for, it's why we train and despite the loss really enjoyed playing in front of you today and hopefully you keep on watching wheelchair tennis."

In his post-match interview Oda thanked the Briton for the time spent together on court while he was a junior.

"I remember playing with you when I was just 13, you let me hit with you and now we're playing Grand Slam finals against each other.

"It was great and I always wanted to try and play my backhand like you."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Hewett does go home with some silverware having collected his 19th Grand Slam doubles title with Gordon Reid on Friday.

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports. Stream tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership