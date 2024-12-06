Nick Kyrgios confirmed to play at Australian Open after long absence due to injury
Nick Kyrgios and Belinda Bencic will play their first Grand Slam after long absences; watch all the action from the ATP and WTA Tours on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Friday 6 December 2024 13:42, UK
Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been confirmed to play his first Grand Slam since 2022 at next month's Australian Open.
Kyrgios, who will play with a protected ranking of 21, will be one of six men and six women using protected rankings at Melbourne Park as he prepares to return from almost two full years on the sidelines due to knee, foot and wrist injuries.
The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up will play in Abu Dhabi at the new World Tennis League exhibition event in two weeks' time before his comeback picks up speed at the Brisbane International.
- Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW I Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp
- Download the Sky Sports App I Follow @SkySportsTennis
Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic will also make a comeback at the tournament after the birth of her daughter Bella in April.
Former world No 4 Kei Nishikori will also play with a protected ranking, making his first appearance in the Australian Open men's singles since 2021.
Trending
- Jose hits back at Pep: 'I won my Premier League titles fairly'
- Man Utd latest: Amorim saw 'a lot wrong' in Arsenal and Everton games
- Liverpool latest: Slot's funny exchange over Van Dijk future
- Transfer Centre LIVE! 'Liverpool's Van Dijk offer fell below his expectations'
- PL Predictions: Forest can frustrate stale Man Utd
- Arteta welcomes Stoke comparisons: 'We want to be kings of everything'
- Arsenal latest: Arteta - Smith Rowe and Vieira let go to make room for Nwaneri
- Live on Sky: Burnley vs Middlesbrough
- EFL latest: Storm Darragh postpones Plymouth vs Oxford, Cardiff vs Watford
- Chelsea latest: Maresca defends public criticism of Madueke
There are six British players on the entry list, including Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartel and Jodie Burrage, who is using a protected ranking of 85, after returning from wrist and ankle injuries.
Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, who are at the top of the men's and women's rankings, will be the top seeds at Melbourne Park, with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic eyeing a record 11th Australian Open title alongside his new coach Andy Murray.
In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, Djokovic explained why he chose Murray to guide him in the final stages of his career.
We were going through different names and I realised the perfect coach for me at this point would be someone that has been through the experiences that I'm going through, possible multiple Grand Slam winner, former No 1.
"I was thinking about different people and then an Andy Murray discussion appeared on the table with me and my team. It was still a shock decision," Djokovic explained.
"It caught him a little bit off-guard as well because he wasn't expecting it, so we connected really fast and he accepted after a few days.
"I couldn't be more excited about it. This collaboration is a surprise to me as well, to everyone.
"But it's exciting for tennis. He's been one of my greatest rivals. We're the same age. We've played in all the biggest stadiums in our sport. So I can't wait to get out on the court and prepare for next season."
Scot Jacob Fearnley, who surged into the top 100 after leaving US college last spring, is currently first alternate but should make it into the main draw through a withdrawal.
Harriet Dart, ranked 102, also has a good chance of taking a similar route and avoiding qualifying, where Dan Evans, Heather Watson, Francesca Jones and Billy Harris will try to battle through three rounds.
The cut-off for main draw qualification was at world No 98 for both the men and women, with eight wildcard spots in each draw and a further 16 to be filled by qualifiers.
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.