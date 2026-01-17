Emma Raducanu voices frustrations at Australian Open scheduling

Emma Raducanu has been left less than impressed by the Australian Open's scheduling after being forced to scramble to get ready for the tournament.

The British No 1 only arrived in Melbourne on Friday after reaching the quarter-finals of the Hobart International but will start her campaign here on Sunday against Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew.

And not only has she been scheduled on the opening day, she has also been given the second night session slot on Margaret Court Arena after a men's match beginning at 7pm local time (8am BST), meaning the possibility of a very late start.

Raducanu was planning to have her first practice at 9pm local time on Saturday, and she said: "It's very difficult. You would love to have more time in the environment, more time practising, but I guess I was pretty much handed the schedule to try and turn it around and make the most out of what is in front of me.

"I think it's easy to get down and complain about it, but it's not going to help. So I'm just trying to focus and turn it around for tomorrow.

"It's very difficult to be scheduling women's matches after a potential five-set match. To me, it doesn't really make much sense.

"Today I'm going to practice and see what it's like. I don't think I have been in that situation. Only once before maybe when I played the semi-finals of the US Open.

"I played the second night match but, other than that, I haven't played that late. So, for me, it's a new experience, something that I need to learn to do."

It would be a tough situation even if Raducanu came into the season in prime shape, but the 23-year-old has once again battled physical issues during pre-season, with a foot injury severely limiting her time on court.

She looked short of match sharpness in her clash with Maria Sakkari at the United Cup last week, while she beat Camila Osorio in the opening round in Hobart but then lost to low-ranked Australian Taylah Preston.

Raducanu said of the foot issue: "It's definitely a lot better. I've been having to manage it for the last few months but I'm really happy with the progress that I've made this year.

"I came out to Australia not knowing how it would go and now I'm in a much better place and just improving day by day.

"I could easily get frustrated about not having the pre-season I wanted. I think it would only frustrate me. After last year being my first real year on tour, I really learned that the season is so long. I just want to try and work my way into this year.

"Obviously I want this week to go well but I know that I'm working on the right things and it will slot into place at some point.

"I started training very, very late on tennis-wise. So, because of that, I feel like I need to kind of take the pressure off myself and not put too much pressure on and expect to be playing amazing tennis."

Image: Raducanu has been handed a gruelling early schedule at the Australian Open

On paper, Sawangkaew should not offer too much of a threat being ranked down at 195 and making her grand slam debut, but the 23-year-old already has a lower-level title to her name this season.

"I think it's a tricky one because, playing a lot of matches, even if it's at ITF level, and getting a lot of wins, it does so much," said Raducanu.

"I think it's a very dangerous opponent, a very dangerous situation to be in. You don't know that much about them, so there is that element of surprise, too."

Williams excited to make history ahead of wildcard return

Venus Williams is ready to celebrate her latest milestone as she prepares for a first Australian Open appearance in five years.

At 45, the American will become the oldest woman to compete in the main draw at Melbourne Park, surpassing Japan's Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she played her final match in 2015.

"I hadn't thought about it until it came out in the press, so yay, yay for me," said Williams, who first played at the tournament back in 1998. "Let's do this."

Williams reached her second singles final in Melbourne in 2017 but has not travelled Down Under since 2021, while it is two-and-a-half years since her last grand slam appearance outside of the US Open.

But a return to the court last summer after struggles with injury and her health brought joy and emotion for Williams, who claimed a first singles match win for two years in Washington and reached the quarter-finals of the women's doubles at the US Open with Leylah Fernandez.

Image: Venus Williams, 45, will play at her first Australian Open since 2021 after receiving a wildcard

She indicated at the time that Australia might be a journey too far but a wild card was forthcoming and Williams gratefully accepted.

"You've got throw some red herrings, right," she said. "Also, I was getting married. I had two weddings coming up. It was a busy time for me, so I was focused on that.

"This is the greatest place on earth to play. I have had amazing memories here. I love challenges, so I'm up for the challenge."

