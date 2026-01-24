Australian Open: Order of Play with Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff in action

Order of Play for Day 8 at the Australian Open with Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff in action.

Fourth-round matches at Melbourne Park will start at 12.30am local time on the main show courts, with action on the outside courts beginning at 12am.

When ​Learner Tien began knocking on the door of elite tennis in 2025, he crossed paths repeatedly with Daniil Medvedev and what began as an upset ⁠in the second round last year turned into an unexpected yet compelling trilogy - they will meet again on Margaret Court Arena on Sunday.

Victoria Mboko will tick off two major career firsts when she faces world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka ‍in her maiden Grand Slam fourth round on Rod Laver Arena.

Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev are also playing, while sixth seed Alex de Minaur carries Australia's hopes in the night session.

Order of Play (all times UK and Ireland)

Rod Laver Arena

12:30pm

Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Victoria Mboko [17]

Not before 1.30am

Carlos Alcaraz [1] vs Tommy Paul [19]

8am

Alexander Bublik [10] vs Alex de Minaur [6]

Following

Elina Svitolina [12] vs Mirra Andreeva [8]

Margaret Court Arena

12:30pm

Laura Siegemund / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Olivia Gadecki / John Peers

Not before 1.30am

Storm Hunter / Maya Joint vs Anna Danilina / Aleksandra Krunic [7]

Not before 3.30am

Coco Gauff [3] vs Karolina Muchova [19]

Not before 5am

Daniil Medvedev [11] vs Learner Tien [25]

Following

Marin Cilic [CRO] vs. Casper Ruud [NOR] [12]

John Cain Arena

12am

Robert Cash / JJ Tracy [14] vs Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos [3]

Not before 2am

Yulia Putintseva vs Iva Jovic [29]

Following

Adam Pavlasek / John-Patrick Smith vs Luke Johnson / Jan Zielinski

Not before 6am

Alexander Zverev [3] vs Francisco Cerundolo [18]

KIA Arena

12am

Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul [12] vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry / Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Following

Katerina Siniakova / Taylor Townsend [1] vs Miyu Kato / Fanny Stollar [15]

Not before 3:30am

Christian Harrison / Neal Skupski [6] vs Tallon Griekspoor / Botic van de Zandschulp

Following

Iva Jovic / Victoria Mboko vs Elise Mertens / Shuai Zhang [4]

Following

Taylor Townsend / Nikola Mektic [4] vs Storm Hunter / Hugo Nys

