Australian Open: Order of Play with Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff in action

Full order of play on the main courts across Melbourne Park; Watch the ATP and WTA Tours live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app

Saturday 24 January 2026 12:45, UK

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz
Image: Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are all in action at the Australian Open

Order of Play for Day 8 at the Australian Open with Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff in action.

Fourth-round matches at Melbourne Park will start at 12.30am local time on the main show courts, with action on the outside courts beginning at 12am.

When ​Learner Tien began knocking on the door of elite tennis in 2025, he crossed paths repeatedly with Daniil Medvedev and what began as an upset ⁠in the second round last year turned into an unexpected yet compelling trilogy - they will meet again on Margaret Court Arena on Sunday.

Victoria Mboko will tick off two major career firsts when she faces world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka ‍in her maiden Grand Slam fourth round on Rod Laver Arena.

Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev are also playing, while sixth seed Alex de Minaur carries Australia's hopes in the night session.

Order of Play (all times UK and Ireland)

Rod Laver Arena

12:30pm
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Victoria Mboko [17]

Not before 1.30am
Carlos Alcaraz [1] vs Tommy Paul [19]

8am
Alexander Bublik [10] vs Alex de Minaur [6]

Following

Elina Svitolina [12] vs Mirra Andreeva [8]

Margaret Court Arena

12:30pm
Laura Siegemund / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Olivia Gadecki / John Peers

Not before 1.30am
Storm Hunter / Maya Joint vs Anna Danilina / Aleksandra Krunic [7]

Not before 3.30am
Coco Gauff [3] vs Karolina Muchova [19]

Not before 5am

Daniil Medvedev [11] vs Learner Tien [25]

Following
Marin Cilic [CRO] vs. Casper Ruud [NOR] [12]

John Cain Arena

12am
Robert Cash / JJ Tracy [14] vs Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos [3]

Not before 2am
Yulia Putintseva vs Iva Jovic [29]

Following
Adam Pavlasek / John-Patrick Smith vs Luke Johnson / Jan Zielinski

Not before 6am

Alexander Zverev [3] vs Francisco Cerundolo [18]

KIA Arena

12am
Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul [12] vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry / Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Following
Katerina Siniakova / Taylor Townsend [1] vs Miyu Kato / Fanny Stollar [15]

Not before 3:30am
Christian Harrison / Neal Skupski [6] vs Tallon Griekspoor / Botic van de Zandschulp

Following
Iva Jovic / Victoria Mboko vs Elise Mertens / Shuai Zhang [4]

Following
Taylor Townsend / Nikola Mektic [4] vs Storm Hunter / Hugo Nys

