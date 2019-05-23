Naomi Osaka handed tough draw at 2019 French Open

Osaka will face either Victoria Azarenka or Jelena Ostapenko in round-two, if she wins her opener.

Naomi Osaka is aiming to win her third successive Grand Slam title but she faces a tough path at this year's French Open.

The 21-year-old Japanese meets Slovakia's Anna-Karolina Schmeidlova in the first round but would then face the winner of an enticing clash between Victoria Azarenka and former champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Serena Williams is also in the same section and will face Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko provided she overcomes a left-knee problem, while defending champion Simona Halep meets Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

There was confusion on the women's side at the presence in the draw of British number three Katie Boulter, who had previously been ruled out of the entire clay-court season with a back injury.

It is thought Boulter is not intending to play but she is yet to officially withdraw and was paired against 23rd-seed Donna Vekic in the draw.

Boulter could potentially be in line to receive half of the first-round prize money of 46,000 euros should she pull out before her match, although she would need to be on site in Paris to qualify.

Konta is bidding to build upon the best season of her clay court career so far

British number one Johanna Konta drew a qualifier as she looks to build on her superb run to the final in Rome last weekend.

That was particularly timely as it earned her a place among the 32 seeds in Paris as the world number 26.

Konta had previously demonstrated little form on clay and has never won a main-draw match at Roland Garros. She could face fourth-seed Kiki Bertens, whom she beat in the semi-finals in Rome, in round three.

Britain could yet have another main-draw entrant, with Katie Swan due to play her final qualifier on Friday against Slovakia's Kristina Kucova.

