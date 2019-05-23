Katie Swan one win away from French Open main draw

Katie Swan is through to the third and final round of French Open qualifying

Katie Swan is one win away from reaching the French Open main draw for the first time in her career, after she battled past China's Wang Xiyu in the second round of qualifying at Roland Garros on Thursday.

The 20-year-old produced one of the performances of her career on Wednesday; defeating second seed Jil Teichmann in straight sets, despite being ranked 121 places below the Swiss.

Nevertheless, Swan demonstrated her resolve once more in Paris, recovering from losing the second set to love against Wang to triumph 6-4 0-6 7-5.

Swan, ranked 208th in the world, takes on Slovakia's Kristina Kucova in the final round of qualification, as she bids to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam outside of Wimbledon for the first time.

However, there was heartbreak for British No 3 Heather Watson, who was beaten in the second round of qualifying by Greece's Valentini Grammatikopoulou.

The 27-year-old won the opening set but squandered two match points in the second, before losing the third-set tie breaker after two hours and 44 minutes.

