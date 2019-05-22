Heather Watson and Katie Swan progress to French Open qualifying second round

Heather Watson will be hoping to progress to the main draw at Roland Garros for the eighth time

Heather Watson and Katie Swan moved into the second round of French Open qualifying with victories at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

Watson is seeded fifth in qualifying, but she was given a stern examination by 31-year-old Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands, before sealing her progression with a 6-2 4-6 6-4 victory.

The Briton claimed the pivotal break of serve in the seventh game of the deciding set and she will take on Greece's Valentini Grammatikopoulou in the next round of qualification.

Watson has endured a difficult start to 2019 but she arrived in Paris in positive spirits after claiming a second-tier title in Japan earlier this month.

The 27-year-old is bidding to reach the main draw at Roland Garros for the eighth time in her career, having reached the second round on six of those occasions.

Katie Swan made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon in July last year

Elsewhere, fellow Brit Katie Swan produced a superb display to thrash second seed Jil Teichmann 6-4 6-2 in just an hour and nine minutes.

The 20-year-old, ranked 208th in the world to Swiss Teichmann's 87th, produced a clinical display to secure her second career victory over a top-100 player.

Swan is aiming to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam outside of Wimbledon for the first time, having enjoyed a run to the second round at SW19 last year, and she will take on China's Wang Xiyu in the second round.

Watson and Swan are the only British players left in qualifying, after James Ward and Jay Clarke suffered defeat on Monday.

