Nick Kyrgios withdraws from French Open

Kyrgios will not feature at Roland Garros this year

Nick Kyrgios became the latest player to pull out of this year's French Open on Friday afternoon.

The controversial Australian was due to take on Britain's Cameron Norrie in the first-round at Roland Garros, but he is believed to have pulled out due to illness.

However, tournament officials have confirmed that they do not know the reason for Kyrgios' withdrawal.

The world No 36 has not played a competitive match since his spectacular on-court tantrum at the Italian Open.

Kyrgios was given a game penalty for allegedly swearing at a line judge in Rome, and reacted by slamming his racket down, kicking a water bottle before then hurling a chair on to the court.

He walked off the court midway through the deciding set to whistles and jeers from the crowd and subsequently forfeited his place in the competition.

The withdrawal also comes just days after Kyrgios posted a video on social media in which he said the French Open "sucks" when compared to Wimbledon.

Kyrgios joins the likes of Tomas Berdych, Kevin Anderson, John Isner and Milos Raonic in pulling out of the Paris major.

Britain's Norrie, ranked 41st in the world, will now face either a qualifier or a lucky loser in the first-round at Roland Garros.