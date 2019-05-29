French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal defeats Yannick Maden to reach third round

Rafael Nadal has only lost twice at Roland Garros in his career

Defending champion Rafael Nadal eased into the French Open third round with a dominant straight-sets victory against world No 114 Yannick Maden.

The second seed, who is targeting a record-extending 12th title at Roland Garros, won 6-2 6-1 6-4 on Suzanne Lenglen to defeat a German qualifier for the second time this week.

Nadal and world No 1 Novak Djokovic are the resounding favourites at the second Grand Slam of the year, and the Spaniard will next face 27th seed David Goffin.

Nadal lost his serve twice in the third set but avoided losing his first set of the championship

The 32-year-old, whose only title on clay this season came in Rome earlier this month, is yet to lose a set at this year's tournament, but was broken twice by the resolute Maden.

Nadal broke Maden, who won his first Grand Slam match in the first round, twice in each of the first two sets as he raced into a commanding advantage.

There were four consecutive breaks of serve midway through the third set as Maden caused the Spaniard greater difficulty with some drop shot winners and his ability to trade from the baseline.

But Nadal regained his assertiveness to serve out for victory and claim his 88th victory from 90 matches at the clay court Grand Slam. Both of his defeats have come on Philippe Chatrier.

Goffin, quarter-finalist in 2016, defeated Serbia's 19-year-old Miomir Kecmanovic, ranked 85, 6-2 6-4 6-3.

We have the 2019 French Open covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.