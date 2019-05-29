Kyle Edmund says he is in a good place ahead of French Open second round

Kyle Edmund is bidding to reach the third round for a third successive year

Kyle Edmund believes he is "in a good place" ahead of his second-round meeting with Pablo Cuevas at the French Open.

The British No 1 is bidding to reach the third round at Roland-Garros for a third successive year and, despite enduring a torrid few months with injury and illness, is positive about what's in front of him.

"Of course it's a tough match," said the 24-year-old, who spent a total of four hours and 55 minutes on court against Jeremy Chardy in the first round.

"But I've just played a very tough match. I'm in a good place. I've shown I can play tough. I've just got to go out there and not really overthink it and just play. My game is certainly good enough now to do damage."

Edmund used that damage to finish off his marathon against Chardy in under ten minutes on Tuesday morning.

Pumped to be heading into round 2 💪🏻🇫🇷 @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/JrigqbSf97 — Kyle Edmund (@kyle8edmund) May 28, 2019

On Monday night, the duo were forced off court at a critical moment - 5-5 in the deciding set - due to the fading light.

With the French Open not using a deciding-set tie-break, there was the potential for a lengthy denouement, however that wasn't part of the 24-year-old's plan of attack.

Instead, Edmund broke Chardy's serve at the first time of asking and the British No 1 followed it up with a sprint finish. The victory, emphatic in its final moments, brought an end to a five-match losing streak dating back to early April.

"That was my aim, just to come out really firing and almost impose myself on him. It was a good situation for me the more I thought about it," said Edmund after needing just seven minutes to secure the 7-6 (7-1) 5-7 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory.

To come through that was great for me. I'm very happy with it. Great fight, good character, good composure, especially in an environment like that. And physically it was lots of positives for me. That was great to take forward. Kyle Edmund reflecting on his first round match

Edmund's second round opponent, Cuevas, is ranked 47 in the world and the encounter will be their first-ever meeting.

In contrast to the Brit's lengthy first round match, the Uruguayan, who won the men's doubles title at Roland-Garros in 2008 with Luis Horna, needed just one hour and 34 minutes to defeat Maxime Janvier 6-4 6-4 6-2.

We have the 2019 French Open covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.