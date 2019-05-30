Johanna Konta pleased with French Open 'problem-solving' after win

Johanna Konta becomes the first British woman in 27 years to reach the third round of the French Open

Johanna Konta says she is pleased with her problem-solving at the French Open after her second-round win over Lauren Davis.

Konta's 6-3 1-6 6-3 victory over American opponent Davis ensured that she became the first British woman in 27 years to reach the third round at Roland Garros.

After dropping the second set, the 28-year-old looked to be easing through the decider at 5-0, before three match points slipped away and Davis continued to attack with freedom.

The British No 1 then found herself at 5-3 and 0-40 as Davis threatened to get back on serve - but showed tremendous grit to win five points in a row.

"In the third set, I felt I raised my level again. Actually ran away with it a little bit. But I knew up until the very end that, until I was shaking hands with her, it was not going to be over," Konta said.

"She played really well when she was down. I was just trusting in the things that I was doing, and it was going happen or it wasn't, but I was enjoying actually being in such a tough situation.

"I'm definitely playing good tennis right now. I think I'm competing well. I think when I'm presented with tough situations out there, I keep a cool head. And I'm managing to problem-solve well, which makes me difficult to play."

Not since Jo Durie reached the semi-finals in 1983 has any British woman gone further than the third round at Roland Garros, and if Konta is to do that, she will have to get past 21-year-old Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova.

Konta's season on clay has been the best of her career to date

Kiki Bertens was expected to be the opponent waiting for her, but the fourth-seed retired in tears through illness after only four games against Kuzmova.

"I might have practised with her last year here, I think, if it's the girl that I'm thinking of," Konta said of her Slovakian opponent. "She's a big hitter. She plays big balls from what I've seen."

Konta, who has been feeling a little under the weather, will see how she feels before deciding whether to practise on Thursday.

