Roger Federer says it's 'so far, so good' at French Open

Roger Federer is returning to Roland Garros for the first time since 2015

Roger Federer says it's "so far, so good" after booking a place in the third round at his first French Open since 2015.

The 2009 champion's next opponent is Norwegian Casper Ruud. The 20-year-old is the son of former professional Christian Ruud, who was in the draw when Federer made his Grand Slam debut at Roland Garros 20 years ago.

"I know probably more about his dad than about him," said Federer of Casper, who claimed an impressive 6-4 7-5 6-3 victory over 29th seed Matteo Berrettini to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

"I know that he's improved a lot in recent years, and I think he plays very well on the clay. But for any 20-year-old to be on the big stage, playing a top guy, on a centre court, that's what you dream of."

Casper is coached by Christian, who will be supporting him from the stands on Friday.

"I think they practised together once, he told me, but he never played him," said Casper. "So I will be the first Ruud to say that I was able to play him."

Federer is yet to drop a set on his return to the Parisian clay but was given a slightly tougher test than had been anticipated by the big-serving German Oscar Otte before coming through 6-4 6-3 6-4.

"I feel really good considering I haven't played here in that long," said the 37-year-old, who is taking to court at the French Open for the first time in three years.

"Especially if I think back a few weeks and months ago, I didn't know how successful I was going to play or how I was going to feel on the clay.

"I hope I can keep it up. Next round is definitely going to be tougher, I believe. I'm very happy. We'll see how far it's going to take me. So far, so good."

So far, so good for Federer has saw him win 75 per cent of his service points against Otte in the second round.

He saved all four of the break points that he faced against the determined German and is now into the third round for the 15th time in his career.

