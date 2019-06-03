Ashleigh Barty to meet Madison Keys in French Open quarter-finals

Ashleigh Barty had never progressed past the second round at Roland Garros before this year

Ashleigh Barty will meet Madison Keys in the French Open quarter-finals after she defeated Sofia Kenin, who stunned three-time champion Serena Williams in the third round.

The Australian eighth seed ended the run of the 20-year-old American with a 6-3 3-6 6-0 victory, to confirm herself as the only player to reach the last eight at each of this year's first two majors.

Meanwhile, 2018 semi-finalist Keys reached this stage for the fifth time in the last seven Grand Slams with a 6-2 6-4 victory against world No 42 Katerina Siniakova.

Madison Keys won her first clay court title at the Charleston Open in April

Barty hit 11 aces in the 90-minute match on Court Philippe Chatrier as the 23-year-old, who reached a career-high world No 5 on Monday, recovered from a second set fightback from Kenin to race through the third set.

Keys, who won her first clay court title in April, needed one hour and 16 minutes to overcome 23-year-old Siniakova in the Czech's first fourth-round appearance at a Grand Slam.

The American defeated Barty in straight sets when the pair met at Roland Garros in 2017.

French Open women's singles quarter-finals (14) Madison Keys vs (8) Ashleigh Barty (3) Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova (7) Sloane Stephens vs (26) Johanna Konta Marketa Vondrousova vs (31) Petra Martic

Defending champion Simona Halep thrashed 18-year-old Iga Swiatek 6-1 6-0 in just 45 minutes.

Simona Halep was taken to three sets in each of the first two rounds

The world No 3 has dropped just four games in her last two matches and ended the impressive run of last year's Wimbledon junior champion, who was appearing in just her second Grand Slam main draw.

Swiatek, ranked world No 104, failed to hold serve throughout the match and won only 21 points in the pair's first meeting.

Amanda Anisimova was the 2016 junior French Open runner-up

Halep will next face 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova after the American reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 6-3 6-0 victory against in one hour and nine minutes.

Anisimova, who like Swiatek, made her Grand Slam singles debut at the Australian Open, won nine consecutive games from 3-2 in the first set as she joined Keys and Sloane Stephens as the third American in the quarter-finals.

