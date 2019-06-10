Fabio Fognini becomes oldest player to break into top 10 in ATP Rankings

Fabio Fognini has made history by becoming the oldest player to break into the top 10 for the first time since the ATP Rankings were introduced in 1973.

The 32-year-old has been enjoying a career revival, winning his maiden Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo earlier this year.

He suffered a fourth-round loss to Alexander Zverev at the French Open but did enough to finally crack the top 10, becoming the first Italian to break into it since Adriano Panatta 40 years ago.

Karen Khachanov, a quarter-finalist in Paris, also cracked the top 10 for the first time, rising two spots to No 9.

Novak Djokovic is still top of the men's rankings despite losing in the semi-finals of the French Open

The top eight spots in the ATP rankings remained the same, with French Open champion Rafael Nadal at No 2, behind Novak Djokovic. Roger Federer is still at No 3, and Roland Garros runner-up Dominic Thiem No 4.

Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka's run to his first Grand Slam quarter-finals in two years after knee surgery boosted him nine places to No 19.

Ashleigh Barty is up to world No 2 and closing in on top-ranked Naomi Osaka

French Open champion Ashleigh Barty's first Grand Slam title saw her rise to a career-best No 2 on Monday, almost three years to the day after she re-entered the WTA rankings following a hiatus from tennis while she played professional cricket.

Barty moved up six places and is now only 136 points behind reigning US Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka.

British No 1 Johanna Konta is up eight spots to world No 18 following her impressive run to the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

