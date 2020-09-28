Andy Murray needs to stop thinking about himself, says Mats Wilander

Andy Murray accepted a wild card into this year's French Open

Andy Murray should consider whether he has the right to accept wild cards into Grand Slams at the expense of emerging young players, Mats Wilander has said after the former world No 1 crashed out of the French Open.

Murray was given a wild card into the French Open but dropped out in the opening round on Sunday with a 6-1 6-3 6-2 defeat to Stan Wawrinka - his joint-worst loss at a Grand Slam.

I love the fact that he is back and trying. Hopefully he'll figure out why he's doing it. Mats Wilander on Andy Murray

The Swede, who is working for Eurosport, said: "I worry about Andy Murray. I keep getting a little bit disappointed. Is it his right to be out there doing that? Why? I did it and I shouldn't have, it was the biggest mistake I did in my career.

"I think Andy Murray needs to stop thinking of himself and start thinking about who he was."

Murray, who returned to singles action last year after multiple hip surgeries, won the Antwerp title in October - a result that raised hopes he could again challenge at the top.

Murray's Monday Motivation pic.twitter.com/2AFZJMo74s — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) September 28, 2020

However, the three-time Grand Slam winner looked a pale shadow of himself against Wawrinka, losing in one hour and 37 minutes, after which he admitted he would have "a long, hard think" about his game.

"It's tough to quit, for sure. By giving us all hope by playing, it's just not right," seven-time Grand Slam champion Wilander said. "I love the fact that he is back and trying. Hopefully he'll figure out why he's doing it."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android