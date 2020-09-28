French Open 2020: Serena Williams admits to early confidence issues at Roland Garros

Three-time French Open champion Serena Williams had a slow start in round one

Serena Williams admitted she was struggling with a lack of confidence in the opening set of her first-round match at the French Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was taking on Kristie Ahn in a rematch of their US Open clash and, as with that encounter, Williams edged a tight first set before easing through the second in a 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 victory.

Williams made 28 unforced errors in the opening set and had to break Ahn when she served for it before stepping up in the tie-break.

"The biggest difference was just confidence," she said. "I just need to play with more confidence, like I'm Serena.

"So that was it. I just started playing like that. I love the clay and I started playing like it, opening the court and moving and sliding."

Williams, who is continuing to receive treatment for an Achilles problem she sustained at the US Open, added that she is trying to be kinder to herself on court.

"I have put so much perfectionist into my habits that, if it's not perfect, then it's not enough for me," she said.

"That is something I have been working on. I feel like I was able to get over that in the past couple of months.

"So, I feel like that has been what I needed to just understand that my level of greatness is sometimes crazy high and a win is a win."

Next up for the sixth seed will be another New York rematch, this time with Tsvetana Pironkova, who took a set off the American in the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

It was a remarkable run for Pironkova, who was playing her first tournament following three years in retirement, and she continued her good form in Paris with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Andrea Petkovic in the first round.

"She's playing well, but I am too. I'm ready to play her," Williams added.

"She'll be ready to play me. It will be a long match, she will get a lot of balls back, but so am I. I'll be ready."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android