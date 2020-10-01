Sofia Kenin and Petra Kvitova through to French Open third round

Sofia Kenin is the highest remaining seed in the bottom half of the draw

Sofia Kenin ran into a spot of bother before reaching the French Open third round with a 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory over Ana Bogdan on Thursday.

The fourth seed, the best American hope at Roland Garros along with last year's semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova after Serena Williams withdrew injured on Wednesday, was out of sorts in the opening set before finding her range.

The Australian Open champion struggled to handle Bogdan's cross-court backhands at first, but once she gained control of the rallies the tide turned completely.

However, Kenin had trouble finishing the contest off at 5-1 as Bogdan saved three match points to survive for another game, which the American then won with a forehand winner on her fourth match point.

The 21-year-old, whose best result at the French Open is reaching the fourth round last year, next faces either another qualifier Irina Bara.

"I knew I had to fight," said Kenin. "I couldn't find my rhythm at the beginning so I just kept fighting and it paid off. She really surprised me a little bit from the baseline. She really played fast, and she has talent."

On Court Simonne-Mathieu, Petra Kvitova was more convincing with her 6-3 6-3 victory over Jasmine Paolini.

The seventh seed secured her 25th career win at Roland Garros in 84 minutes and improves her record in Paris to 25 victories and 10 defeats.

"It wasn't really easy," she said. "I was broken a few times, and I really had to put something else in those important points and really still be there mentally and be strong in those."

Aryna Sabalenka made it through to the next stage at Roland Garros

Eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka defeated Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (8-6) 6-0, and it was the end of the road for 17-year-old qualifier Clara Tauson.

The teenager upset the US Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady in round one, but did not have enough about her game to defeat Danielle Collins.

As a result of Collins' 6-2 6-3 victory, she will meet Garbine Muguruza in the third round, after the former champion beat Kristyna Pliskova 6-3 6-2.

Meanwhile, Canadian 18-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time as she beat experienced Polona Hercog 6-4 3-6 6-1.

Fernandez, who is the youngest woman left in the draw after Tauson's defeat, was pegged back after winning a tight opener, but raced through the decider.

The 18-year-old's accuracy was too much for Hercog, who took out her frustration on her racket midway through the deciding set, and duly received a warning.

Fernandez is playing in only her third main draw at a Grand Slam. After coming through qualifying, she lost in the first round at the Australian Open and made the second round at the recent US Open.

