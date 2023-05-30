 Skip to content

Novak Djokovic sends political message about Kosovo at French Open after violence erupts

Novak Djokovic's comments come after violence broke out in northern Kosovo over the weekend when ethnic Albanian mayors were installed in Serbian-dominated areas, with NATO peacekeepers among the injured

By Sky News

Tuesday 30 May 2023 15:54, UK

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates victory during the Men&#39;s Singles First Round Match against Aleksandar Kovacevic of United States during Day 2 of the Roland Garros on May 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)
Image: Novak Djokovic has risked fuelling political tensions in his home region with a political message about Kosovo

Novak Djokovic has risked fuelling political tensions in his home region with a political message about Kosovo - after peacekeeping troops were hurt when ethnic Serbs clashed with police over the weekend.

Following his win against Aleksandr Kovacevic in the first round of the French Open, Djokovic who is Serbian, wrote on the camera lens: "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence."

His comments came as the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) peacekeeping force claimed that 25 of its troops were injured in clashes with ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 - but the two countries have been foes for decades, as Belgrade refused to recognise its sovereignty.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia writes in Serbian on the camera lens a political statement, &#39;Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence&#39; about the tensions between Kosovo and Serbia after his first round victory during day 2 of the 2023 French Open, Roland-Garros 2023, second Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season at Stade Roland-Garros on May 29, 2023 in Paris, France.
Image: Djokovic rote on the camera lens: "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence"

Violence broke out in the north of the country over the weekend after ethnic Albanian mayors were installed in Serbian-dominated areas.

The clashes were the latest incident as tensions soared over the past week, with Serbia putting the country's military on high alert and sending more troops to the border with Kosovo.

Meanwhile, the US and the European Union have ramped up efforts to help solve the Kosovo-Serbia dispute, fearing further instability in Europe as Russia's war rages in Ukraine.

The EU has made it clear that Serbia and Kosovo must normalise their relations to advance in their intentions to join the bloc.

KFOR soldiers guard a municipal building in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Monday, May 29, 2023. Serbia condemned NATO-led peacekeepers stationed in neighboring Kosovo for their alleged failure to stop "brutal actions" by Kosovo police against ethnic Serbs, and said that its armed forces stationed near the border will remain on the highest state of alert until further notice. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic)
Image: KFOR soldiers guard a municipal building in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo

On Monday, Kosovar police and the NATO-led KFOR, were seen protecting the municipality buildings in Zvecan, Leposavic, Zubin Potok and Mitrovica - which are four communes in the northern region that held early elections last month.

Djokovic, whose father was born in Kosovo, told Serbian journalists: "I am not a politician, nor do I intend to enter into debates.

"As a Serb, it hurts me what is happening in Kosovo. Our people have been expelled from the municipalities. This is the least I could do. As a public figure, I feel an obligation to show support for our people and all of Serbia."

Hungarian soldiers serving in the NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR guard a municipal building in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Monday, May 29, 2023. Serbia condemned NATO-led peacekeepers stationed in neighboring Kosovo for their alleged failure to stop "brutal actions" by Kosovo police against ethnic Serbs, and said that its armed forces stationed near the border will remain on the highest state of alert until further notice. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic)
Image: Hungarian soldiers serving in the NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR guard a municipal building in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo

He added: "I hear there was a lot of criticism on social media. I don't know if someone will punish me or something like that, but I would do it again. I am against wars and conflicts of any kind.

"Kosovo is our heart, stronghold, the centre of the most important events, the biggest battle took place there, the most monasteries. There are many reasons why I wrote this."

KFOR soldiers guard a municipal building after clashes with Kosovo Serbs in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Monday, May 29, 2023. Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo clashed with troops from the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force as they tried to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week, with the help of the authorities. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic)
Image: Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo clashed with troops

In November, Serbia's football team were fined by FIFA at the World Cup after a flag showing Kosovo as part of the country was displayed in their changing room.

Djokovic, 36, made his comments after his 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-1) win against Kovacevic.

He faces Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the second round in Paris on Wednesday.

