French Open: Teen star Mirra Andreeva thinks Andy Murray could be her lucky charm at Roland Garros

Teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva believes Andy Murray is her lucky charm after she claimed her first senior Grand Slam victory at the French Open.

The 16-year-old Russian, who only celebrated her birthday last month, has been making rapid strides in the women's game and brushed aside experienced American Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2 6-1 at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

Image: Andreeva texted Andy Murray after he won a Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence

That followed a breakthrough week at the Madrid Open when Andreeva reached the fourth round and revealed herself to be a big fan of Murray.

"When you're here and take a lunch with all these stars, you see Andy Murray, you see his face and he's so beautiful in life, he is so amazing," she told Tennis Channel.

"Imagine how good she's going to be when she gets her eyes fixed," was Murray's self-deprecating response.

But the pair have kept in touch and Andreeva said on Tuesday: "I didn't see Andy Murray since Madrid because he is not here but, after he won a Challenger, I texted him.

"I said, 'Congratulations'. He actually answered me, so I was really happy about it. He said, 'Thank you and good luck in Roland Garros'. Maybe that's why I'm playing that good now."

Andreeva was runner-up in the girls' singles at the Australian Open but has had no problem adjusting to life on the women's tour and, after winning three qualifying matches in Paris and one in the main draw, she is closing in on a place in the top 100.

"Of course, it feels amazing for me," said the teenager. "I'm really excited that I managed to win this match after passing the qualis draw. So, of course, I'm really happy, and I'm looking forward to playing the next round."

Wins for Swiatek, Gauff and Jabeur

Image: Iga Swiatek launched her French Open title defence by defeating Spain's Cristina Bucsa

Defending champion Iga Swiatek initially struggled against Spaniard Cristina Bucsa in the breezy conditions on Philippe Chatrier.

But any fears she might follow Medvedev out in what would have been an enormous shock were allayed as Swiatek won the final eight games of the match to triumph 6-4 6-0.

The Pole has taken just 68 matches to secure 55 Grand Slam match wins (55-13). The last player to claim as many in that amount of matches is Serena Williams (also 55-13).

"Missed playing in Paris," two-time French Open champion Swiatek wrote on a TV camera after her victory.

Image: Coco Gauff shook off an error-strewn opening set and found her footing to overcome Spaniard Rebeka Masarova on Court Suzanne Lenglen

Last year's beaten finalist Coco Gauff looked in trouble at a set down to Spaniard Rebeka Masarova but she responded well to win 3-6 6-1 6-2.

"The (2022) final is in the past so I'm not worried about that," said Gauff, who faces Austria's Julia Grabher in the next round. "I had some bad games in the first set but I knew that I was going to be able to turn it around.

"Today, there were aspects of my game where I wasn't playing my best but I'm confident on this surface in these conditions."

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur suffered a shock first-round exit last year when she was among the title favourites but eased through this time, beating Lucia Bronzetti 6-4 6-1.

The Tunisian said: "Playing on Philippe Chatrier is such a beautiful court, but I don't have a good history with it. Every first round is very difficult in a Grand Slam. I was pretty stressed, I've got to say, but I was just trying to play my game."

Jabeur takes great pride in inspiring the next generation of women's players, even if the world No 7 sometimes feels a little "old" when she is looked up to by Andreeva.

Nicknamed the "Minister of Happiness", double Grand Slam runner-up Jabeur is well loved by her peers for her graciousness and charm on and off court while her power and craftiness in matches have won her fans around the world.

"It makes me feel old, for one. Honestly, that was amazing, seeing that she talked about me and she was doing well," Jabeur told reporters. "I was really happy for her.

"Hopefully we can play each other. I can give her a signed picture. She can put it in her bedroom. I don't know. This is the first time that somebody says that. But it's special.

"I always try to inspire the new generation and am definitely proud of it. That will motivate me, for sure, to do better and be a better player on and off the court."

Wimbledon, Indian Wells and Rome champion Elena Rybakina battled back from a break down in both sets to beat 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-4 6-2.

Including the Billie Jean King Cup, Rybakina has won 10 clay courts matches in 2023 - her highest tally in a single season.

Earlier, 2021 winner Barbora Krejcikova crashed out after a 6-2 6-4 defeat to Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.