French Open 2024: Draw, Schedule, will Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray & Rafael Nadal play at Roland Garros

Here's all you need to know ahead of this year's French Open at Roland Garros as Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek defend their singles titles.

The second Grand Slam of the season will see the world's best players compete in Paris, with 22-time major champion Djokovic, Swiatek, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff among those in action.

There will also be a handful of Brits taking part at the tournament, either in the main draw of qualifying, with 2016 finalist Andy Murray likely to make his final appearance at Roland Garros before his impending retirement later this summer.

When is the French Open?

The tournament will be held from May 26-June 9.

The clay-court Grand Slam tournament, established in 1891, will take place at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France.

The women's final is held on Saturday, June 8, with the men's taking place the day after.

When is French Open qualifying?

Qualifying for the main draw begins on Monday, May 20.

When is the main draw?

The draw is schedule to take place on Thursday, May 23 at approximately 1pm UK time.

Who are the Brits taking part?

Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie have also secured direct entry into the main draw along with Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage, although Burrage is still recovering from wrist surgery and hasn't played competitive tennis since March.

With a protected ranking of 103 too low for direct entry, Emma Raducanu missed out on a wild card. She is currently fourth on the list of main draw alternates as well as being on the entry list for the qualifying tournament.

Murray has not played since injuring his ankle at the Miami Open in March, but he has recovered sufficiently enough to play at an ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux this week in preparation for the French Open where he could make his first appearance in four years.

Will Nadal be fit?

Rafael Nadal is a 14-time champion at Roland Garros but the Spaniard has been troubled by injuries since the start of 2023 and missed the French Open last year after undergoing hip surgery.

This is likely to be his final appearance in Paris having already indicated that 2024 is likely to be his final season before retirement.

He started his clay preparations by playing in Barcelona when he played his first clay-court match in 681 days - when he won the 2022 French Open final - before playing in Madrid and Rome where he suffered early exits but received an emotional send off.

What is the schedule?

Qualifying: Monday, May 20 - Friday, May 24. Monday-Wednesday at 9am, Thursday & Friday at 10am

Main Draw: Sunday, May 26 - Sunday, June 9. Matches on Court Philippe-Chatrier will start at 10am or 11am depending on the day

10am start on all other courts. Night session (one singles match): Sunday, May 26 not before 6pm. Monday, May 27-Thursday, June 6 not before 7.15pm

Women's Singles Final: Saturday, June 8, starting followed by the men's doubles final, wheelchair finals

Men's Singles Final: Sunday, June 9, not before 2pm followed by women's doubles final

Monday, May 20 - Friday, May 24: Qualifying

Sunday, May 25: Men's and women's singles first round

Monday, May 26: Men's and women's singles first round

Tuesday, May 27: Men's and women's singles first round

Wednesday, May 28: Men's and women's singles second round

Thursday, May 29: Men's and women's singles second round

Friday, May 30: Men's and women's singles third round

Saturday, June 1: Men's and women's singles third round

Sunday, June 2: Men's and women's singles fourth round

Monday, June 3: Men's and women's singles fourth round

Tuesday, June 4: Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Wednesday, June 5: Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Thursday, June 6: Women's singles semi-finals

Friday, June 7: Men's singles semi-finals

Saturday, June 8: Women's singles final, men's doubles final

Sunday, June 9: Men's singles final, women's doubles final

