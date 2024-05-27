French Open: Order of play from Roland Garros with Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz headlining

Order of play for day two of the French Open where Rafael Nadal, plus British duo Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart are among those in action at Roland Garros.

(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 11.00

Sachia Vickery vs Ons Jabeur (8)

Iga Swiatek (1) vs Leolia Jeanjean

Alexander Zverev (4) vs Rafael Nadal

Not before 19.15

Gael Monfils vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10.00

Christopher Eubanks vs Jannik Sinner (2)

Marton Fucsovics vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (9)

Coco Gauff (3) vs Julia Avdeeva

Elina Svitolina (15) vs Karolin Pliskova

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10.00

Rebeka Masarova vs Marketa Vondrousova (5)

Matteo Arnaldi vs Arthur Fils (29)

Maria Sakkari (6) vs Varvara Gracheva

Dominik Koepfer vs Daniil Medvedev

Court 14

From 10am

Ben Shelton (15) vs Hugo Gaston

Anna Kalinskaya (23) vs Clara Burel

Luca Van Assche vs Denis Shapovalov

Fiona Ferro (W) vs Diane Parry

Court 7

From 10am

Daria Saville vs Jasmine Paolini (12)

Karen Khachanov (18) vs Sumit Nagal

Leylah Fernandez (31) vs Jessika Ponchet (W)

Pedro Cachin vs Tommy Paul (14)

Court 6

From 10am

Yoshihito Nishioka vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (21)

Danielle Collins (11) vs Caroline Dolehide

Mattia Bellucci (Q) vs Frances Tiafoe (25)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (13)

Court 4

From 10am

Anastasia Potapova vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Jozef Kovalik vs Marcos Giron

Filip Misolic vs Otto Virtanen

Harriet Dart vs Linda Noskova

Court 5

From 10am

Alexander Shevchenko vs Aslan Karatsev

Anhelina Kalinina vs Camila Osorio

Yuliia Starodubtseva vs Cristina Bucsa

Dusan Lajovic vs Roman Safiullin

Court 8

From 10am

Max Purcell vs Henri Squire (Q)

Francisco Cerundolo (23) vs Yannick Hanfmann

Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Julia Riera (Q) vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Court 9

From 10am

Liudmila Samsonova (17) vs Magda Linette

Gustavo Heide (Q) vs Sebastian Baez (20)

Thiago Monteiro (Q) vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Bernarda Pera vs Nao Hibino

Court 12

From 10am

Emil Ruusuvuori vs Soonwoo Kwon

Viktoriya Tomova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Panna Udvardy vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (20)

Daniel Elahi Galan vs Lorenzo Musetti (30)

Court 13

From 10am

Hailey Baptiste vs Kayla Day

Cameron Norrie vs Pavel Kotov

Fabio Fognini vs Botic Van De Zandschulp

Elsa Jacquemot vs Ana Bogdan

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.