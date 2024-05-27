 Skip to content

French Open: Order of play from Roland Garros with Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz headlining

Order of play for day two of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris (all times are BST); Rafael Nadal and British players Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart among the notable names playing on Monday

Monday 27 May 2024 10:34, UK

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during a training session at the Roland Garros stadium, Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Paris. The French Open tennis tournament starts Sunday May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Image: Rafael Nadal faces Alexander Zverev in his first-round match at Roland Garros

Order of play for day two of the French Open where Rafael Nadal, plus British duo Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart are among those in action at Roland Garros.

(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 11.00

  • Sachia Vickery vs Ons Jabeur (8)
  • Iga Swiatek (1) vs Leolia Jeanjean
  • Alexander Zverev (4) vs Rafael Nadal

Not before 19.15

  • Gael Monfils vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10.00

  • Christopher Eubanks vs Jannik Sinner (2)
  • Marton Fucsovics vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (9)
  • Coco Gauff (3) vs Julia Avdeeva
  • Elina Svitolina (15) vs Karolin Pliskova

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10.00

  • Rebeka Masarova vs Marketa Vondrousova (5)
  • Matteo Arnaldi vs Arthur Fils (29)
  • Maria Sakkari (6) vs Varvara Gracheva
  • Dominik Koepfer vs Daniil Medvedev

Court 14

From 10am

  • Ben Shelton (15) vs Hugo Gaston
  • Anna Kalinskaya (23) vs Clara Burel
  • Luca Van Assche vs Denis Shapovalov
  • Fiona Ferro (W) vs Diane Parry

Court 7

From 10am

  • Daria Saville vs Jasmine Paolini (12)
  • Karen Khachanov (18) vs Sumit Nagal
  • Leylah Fernandez (31) vs Jessika Ponchet (W)
  • Pedro Cachin vs Tommy Paul (14)

Court 6

From 10am

  • Yoshihito Nishioka vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (21)
  • Danielle Collins (11) vs Caroline Dolehide
  • Mattia Bellucci (Q) vs Frances Tiafoe (25)
  • Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (13)

Court 4

From 10am

  • Anastasia Potapova vs Kamilla Rakhimova
  • Jozef Kovalik vs Marcos Giron
  • Filip Misolic vs Otto Virtanen
  • Harriet Dart vs Linda Noskova

Court 5

From 10am

  • Alexander Shevchenko vs Aslan Karatsev
  • Anhelina Kalinina vs Camila Osorio
  • Yuliia Starodubtseva vs Cristina Bucsa
  • Dusan Lajovic vs Roman Safiullin

Court 8

From 10am

  • Max Purcell vs Henri Squire (Q)
  • Francisco Cerundolo (23) vs Yannick Hanfmann
  • Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo
  • Julia Riera (Q) vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Court 9

From 10am

  • Liudmila Samsonova (17) vs Magda Linette
  • Gustavo Heide (Q) vs Sebastian Baez (20)
  • Thiago Monteiro (Q) vs Miomir Kecmanovic
  • Bernarda Pera vs Nao Hibino

Court 12

From 10am

  • Emil Ruusuvuori vs Soonwoo Kwon
  • Viktoriya Tomova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
  • Panna Udvardy vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (20)
  • Daniel Elahi Galan vs Lorenzo Musetti (30)

Court 13

From 10am

  • Hailey Baptiste vs Kayla Day
  • Cameron Norrie vs Pavel Kotov
  • Fabio Fognini vs Botic Van De Zandschulp
  • Elsa Jacquemot vs Ana Bogdan

