French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz cruises through first round but British hope Jack Draper beaten in five-set thriller

Jack Draper suffered a first-round exit at the French Open, losing in five sets to Jesper de Jong in Roland-Garros on Sunday.

The 22-year-old British hopeful was aiming to reach the second round for the first time in Paris and set up a clash with world No 3 Carlos Alcaraz but fell for the second year running at the first hurdle.

Draper fell behind 2-0 in sets before rallying to take the next two - either side of a rain delay - to force a fifth-set decider, but ultimately fell to a 7-5 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 3-6 6-3 loss to De Jong.

Alcraraz cruises through opener | Rublev reaches second round

The 23-year-old Dutchman, ranked 177th in the world, will next face Alcaraz, who shrugged off any injury fears in breezing past JJ Wolf in straight sets on Sunday

Image: Carlos Alcaraz breezed through the first round, dropping just four games while beating JJ Wolf in straight sets

The 21-year-old Spaniard's participation at Roland-Garros had been in doubt due to an issue with his forearm that forced him to miss clay-court tournaments in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome, with his Madrid title defence also derailed by the problem.

Alcaraz, a two-time major winner and semi-finalist in Paris last year, was in no obvious discomfort as he dropped only four games in winning 6-1 6-2 6-1 against 25-year-old American Wolf.

"I'm really happy to be back here in Paris to compete again," Alcaraz said after his victory. "It's been a very difficult month for me because I love competing.

"I've tried everything I could to be at 100 per cent, to show my best tennis, and I think I did that today.

"I would have loved to have played more matches but I don't need too many matches to get to 100 per cent. I did really good preparation this past two weeks and practices with top players. My forearm is getting better and better."

Image: Sixth seed Andrey Rublev is safely through to the second round at Roland Garros

In a more challenging match, Russia's Andrey Rublev, the sixth seed, rebounded from a second-set downturn to defeat Taro Daniel of Japan 6-2 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 7-5 in three hours and 11 minutes.

Osaka overcomes early scare | Former champion Ostapenko through

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka survived an early scare when she laboured past unseeded Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 4-6 7-5 to claim her first French Open win in three years.

Image: Naomi Osaka overcame a scare in her tournament opener against Lucia Bronzetti

Returning this year from a 15-month maternity break, Osaka had fallen in the first round at the Australian Open in January but looked set to breeze into the second round in Paris as the former world No 1 bombarded Bronzetti from the baseline in a 28-minute opening set.

However, after being forced into a decider, Osaka nearly imploded when throwing away a 4-0 lead before going on to clinch victory, setting up a potential clash with world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the second round if the reigning champion beats French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean on Monday.

"I'm honestly really excited," Osaka told reporters. "I watched her [Swiatek] a lot when I was pregnant.

"And honestly, I think it's an honour to play her in the French Open, because she's won more than once here. It's a very big honour and challenge for me."

She added on her tournament-opening win: "There were moments I played pretty well, but I was nervous and got very tight in the third set.

"I'm pretty happy, but I would love to not have to go through that rollercoaster again."

Image: Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko is through to the second round

Elsewhere, former French Open champion and ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko overcame a rusty start in both sets to beat Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-4 7-5 and reach the second round.

The Latvian, who claimed her lone Grand Slam title in Paris in 2017, won the final four games of the first set, but again fell behind to an early break in the second before rallying once more to wrap things up in straight sets.

How to follow the French Open on Sky Sports

You can follow the action at Roland Garros every day by heading to Skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

As well as coverage from Paris, there will be analysis from our team of experts, draws, schedule and order of play.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours.

In the run-up to the third Grand Slam of 2024 - Wimbledon - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the grass-court season.

Stuttgart Open (ATP 250 with Andy Murray in action) - June 10-16

Rosmalen Open (ATP/WTA 250) - June 10-16

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.