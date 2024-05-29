Carlos Alcaraz fights off Dutchman Jesper de Jong to reach French Open third round

Carlos Alcaraz reached the French Open third round but suffered a worrying loss of form midway through his match against Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong before winning 6-3 6-4 2-6 6-2.

The third seed was forced to work hard for a two-set lead under the Court Philippe Chatrier roof but 176th-ranked De Jong refused to be intimidated and extended the match as Alcaraz suffered a third-set slump.

An error-strewn Alcaraz continued to struggle as the first four games of the fourth set all went against serve with the 21-year-old becoming increasingly frustrated on court.

Alcaraz regained some control in the nick of time to hold serve for a 3-2 lead and he broke De Jong in the next game as his gritty opponent finally began to run out of steam.

There was some relief as Alcaraz accelerated towards victory and De Jong netted a forehand after a little more than three hours to end an absorbing contest.

"In this kind of tournament every player can (put) you in trouble," Alcaraz said. "The ranking doesn't matter... (De Jong) showed he has it. He's going to break into the (top) 100."

Greek star battles into third round

Former French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a mid-match wobble before carving out victory over German Daniel Altmaier 6-3 6-2 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

The ninth seed, winner at Monte Carlo last month and a finalist in Barcelona, is one of the title contenders, with clay his favourite surface.

He looked to be cruising to an easy win as he raced through the first two sets in less than an hour before Altmaier upped his game and became more aggressive.

The German refused to buckle in the third set, dominating the tie-break to cut the deficit.

His first break on Tsitsipas' serve put him 4-3 up when his opponent sunk a backhand smash into the net in the fourth with Altmaier pumping his fists.

But the Greek recovered quickly, breaking straight back and seeing out the match on his opponent's serve.

"Fighting yourself. This is something that will happen during a match. You have to fight your emotions and feelings," Tsitsipas said of his loss of concentration.

"The biggest war you have is with yourself. You have to figure that out and get it out of the way. I was down in the score. I didn't give up. I've had plenty of comebacks in the past and I've learned from those.

"I remember those and they inspired me to get back into the score and be the type of player I'm looking to be when things aren't working out so well."

