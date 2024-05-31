French Open: Iga Swiatek celebrates 23rd birthday with dominant win over Marie Bouzkova to reach fourth round

World No 1 Iga Swiatek celebrated her 23rd birthday in style with an emphatic 6-4 6-2 victory over Marie Bouzkova to reach the last 16 of the French Open on Friday.

Swiatek survived a major scare in the previous round when she saved a match point against Naomi Osaka before sealing a hard-fought victory, but against Bouzkova she picked apart the Czech player's serve with some precision hitting.

The two-time defending champion at Roland Garros showed no signs of a hangover from her three-setter with Osaka and consolidated an early break to go 3-1 up in the opening set before Bouzkova fought back from 5-2 down to briefly give the Pole a workout.

Swiatek continued to dominate in the second set as she twice effortlessly broke Bouzkova's serve, to race into a 4-0 lead before the Czech managed to get on the board.

Bouzkova saved one match point on her serve but she only delayed the inevitable as Swiatek sealed progress with a searing winner down the line.

Waiting for the top seed in the next round is Anastasia Potapova.

Gauff overpowers Yastremska to reach fourth round

Coco Gauff is also through to the fourth round of the French Open after getting the better of big-hitting Dayana Yastremska in straight sets.

Yastremska, seeded 30th at Roland Garros, struggled for consistency in the match, mixing numerous unforced errors in with some stunning winners.

Gauff cruised through the opening set as those Yastremska errors piled up, but the third-seeded American was forced to show some resilience late in the second.

Yastremska broke Gauff twice in the second set, including when down a double break and with her opponent serving for the match.

Gauff had a match point at 5-2 but ultimately lost that game, with Yastremska breaking at the sixth attempt, and the Ukrainian had another opportunity up 15-40 in Gauff's next service game as she looked to level things up suddenly at five games apiece.

But Gauff battled back and the 20-year-old finally closed things out with her second match point, courtesy of another Yastremska error.

The reigning US Open champion, and French Open finalist in 2022, will next face Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the last 16 after the Italian made it through to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 win over 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova.

Wins too for Jabeur and Wimbledon champ Vondrousova

Elsewhere, eighth seed Ons Jabeur earned a hard-fought 6-4 7-6 (7-5) victory over Leylah Fernandez that secured her safe passage through to the fourth round.

Jabeur has come within touching distance of Grand Slam glory in the past, reaching the last two Wimbledon finals and the 2022 US Open final but the 29-year-old has not previously been able to cross the finish line.

She'll next face unseeded Clara Tauson, who stunned former French Open runner-up Sofia Kenin 6-2 7-5.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, meanwhile, overcame Chloe Paquet in an emphatic 6-1 6-3 straight-sets victory.

Vondrousova is a former finalist at Roland Garros, in 2019, and will face Olga Danilovic in the last 16.

