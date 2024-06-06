Novak Djokovic has knee surgery and targets return 'as soon as possible' after French Open withdrawal

Novak Djokovic has surgery on torn meniscus in his right knee; Wimbledon, where the 37-year-old is a seven-time winner, starts on July 1; the 24-time Grand Slam winner says: "I'm going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible"
Thursday 6 June 2024 12:51, UK
Novak Djokovic has undergone surgery on his right knee, he confirmed on Thursday, adding that he is aiming to return to court "as soon as possible".
The injury, sustained in his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo, ended the Serb's quest to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam win and means he will lose his world No 1 ranking to Italian Jannik Sinner on Monday.
The French Open said MRI results revealed that Djokovic, who played on with pain-killers, had suffered a torn medial meniscus that prompted him to make the decision to withdraw.
"In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match," Djokovic said in a post on Instagram.
"I'm still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well.
"I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side, as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans.
"I'm going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going."
Wimbledon, which Djokovic has won seven times, takes place from July 1-14, while the tennis tournament at the Paris Olympics is scheduled to run from July 27 to August 4.
It is unclear exactly how long his recovery will take and when he will be able to play next. The recovery time after surgery on a torn meniscus is estimated to be between three and six weeks.
