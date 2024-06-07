Carlos Alcaraz: Spaniard recovers to edge Jannik Sinner in five-set thriller to reach final at Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz comes from behind twice to sink Jannik Sinner and reach his first French Open final where he will play Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev; you can watch Andy Murray in action at the Stuttgart Open, exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis from June 10-16
Friday 7 June 2024 18:56, UK
Carlos Alcaraz recovered from a poor start to beat an inconsistent Jannik Sinner 2-6 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3 to reach his maiden French Open final after a see-saw encounter on Friday.
The third seed was a shadow of his brilliant self in the opening set before making the most of his Italian opponent's premature cramps to level ahead of the match going into a decider.
Australian Open champion Sinner, who will take over from Novak Djokovic as world No 1 next week, bowed out when he returned a massive forehand down the line wide on the third match point on Court Philippe-Chatrier in a contest lasting four hours and nine minutes.
The 21-year-old Spaniard becomes the youngest player to make Grand Slam finals on all three surfaces; hard-court, grass and now the clay of Paris.
There may be no Rafael Nadal this year - and this will be the first final not to feature one of the 14-time winner, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer since 2004 - but the French Open could be about to crown a new Spanish champion on Sunday.
Alcaraz, who won both his previous Grand Slam finals, at the US Open and Wimbledon, said: "You have to find the joy in suffering, that's the key, even more on clay in Roland Garros. Long rallies, four-hour matches, five sets, you have to suffer. But you have to enjoy suffering.
"The toughest matches I've played in my short career have been against Jannik. US Open, this one, and I hope to play many, many more matches like this one against Jannik - but it was one of the toughest matches, for sure."
There was little of the intensity of their five hour, five-set marathon at the US Open in 2022, which was won by Alcaraz at 2.50am, as they shared the opening two sets.
The drama came at 2-2 in the third when Sinner began flexing his hands and limping a little, a tell-tale sign that he was cramping up.
Alcaraz had suffered with a similar affliction at the same stage last year, on his way to defeat by Djokovic.
"I saw him struggling a little bit," added Alcaraz. "I was cramping, Jannik as well in the third set. You have to fight. Against Djokovic I was in the same position, but I learnt you have to stay there fighting because the cramp will go away."
Despite two double-faults, Sinner managed a service hold after a lengthy game before receiving treatment at the changeover.
He then somehow conjured up a cross-court service return winner to break Alcaraz and take the third set.
However, two bad Sinner misses while serving at 4-5 in the fourth gave Alcaraz a set point which he took with a blistering cross-court winner.
Alcaraz broke again for 2-0 in the decider and held his nerve up the home straight, taking a third match point before raising both arms in triumph.
For Sinner it was a first defeat in 13 Grand Slam matches, having won the Australian Open in January, and he admitted it will be hard to watch the final.
"I mean, I always like to watch tennis, yes," he said. "Let's see, if I have time for sure I'm going to watch a little bit.
"But in the other way, it's always tough to watch, especially when you're in the semis, it hurts, because you know that you could be there and it's a different feeling."
Alcaraz will face German Alexander Zverev or two-time runner-up Casper Ruud of Norway in the final on Sunday.
Three-time French Open champion Mats Wilander on Eurosport:
"It wasn't on the same level as the US Open quarter-final two years ago but we're never going to get that level on a clay-court - it's too difficult to play like that but I'm so impressed with both guys.
"Alcaraz found the recipe to break Sinner down. I think he might have surprised himself with the guts and the tactical stamina."
Carlos Alcaraz (21 years and 33 days) is the youngest player in the Open Era to reach men’s singles finals in Grand Slams events on clay, grass and hard court
Alcaraz is the fifth youngest player to claim his fifth win against a top-five opponent in men’s singles Grand Slam events since the ATP Rankings were published in 1973
Only Michael Chang and Bjorn Borg (12 each) have won more Grand Slam five-setters than Carlos Alcaraz before turning 22 in the Open Era (10, equalling Marat Safin)
Alcaraz (13) has taken the fewest major main draws appearances of any player in the Open Era to reach men's singles finals in Grand Slams events on clay, grass and hard court
Former French Open semi-finalist Tim Henman said: "I think a word that epitomises both players is resilience. When things are not going well, they're so tough, so strong, to keep fighting and never give up.
"The resilience from both players was absolutely incredible and I just hope we get to see this match-up many times in the future."
