French Open: Aryna Sabalenka begins quest with victory in an hour on Rafael Nadal tribute day at Roland-Garros

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka began her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open by taking exactly one hour to dispatch Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1 6-0.

The Panama hats and sunglasses were stowed away and replaced by jackets and umbrellas, with short spells of rain around Roland Garros on a soggy Sunday, as Sabalenka made it safely through after opening proceedings on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The Belarusian has vowed to watch what she eats at the home of haute cuisine this year as she bids to add a maiden title in Paris to her US and Australian Open titles after being doubled over with stomach trouble as she fell to defeat to teenager Mirra Andreeva in the last eight in 2024.

The 27-year-old said: "I'm super happy with the win today. Super happy with the level.

"It was amazing playing out there. I can't wait to play another match on this beautiful stadium."

Teenager Victoria Mboko is the first breakout star after reaching round two on her Grand Slam debut.

The 18-year-old from Canada, whose parents emigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo due to political conflict before she was born, came through qualifying without dropping a set.

Ranked 333 at the start of the year, Mboko showed no sign of nerves in a 6-1 7-6 (7-4) win over New Zealander Lulu Sun, the world No 45 who beat Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon last July.

It was Mboko's 38th win of the season and she has lost just five matches, two of which were three-set battles with top-10 players Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff.

Image: Teenager Victoria Mboko defeated New Zealander Lulu Sun to reach the second round at Roland-Garros

Now ranked 120, Mboko's rapid upward trajectory means she is in with a chance of qualifying directly into the Wimbledon main draw later this summer.

"I didn't expect the whole thing, honestly," she said. "I mean, even to be here and playing even the quallies, I was so excited to be in a Grand Slam for the first ever time.

"I remember coming here as a junior, watching the older girls play. It was such a great experience. I'm happy I experienced it in the juniors so that it kind of prepared me for the professional level.

"The whole thing is honestly kind of a surprise. I mean, now I'm here, I feel like I can do something with it and make the most of it.

Mboko will meet Eva Lys in the second round on Wednesday after the German No 1 defeated Peyton Stearns 6-0 6-3.

Nadal's final farewell

Tennis great Rafael Nadal will return to Court Philippe-Chatrier, only instead of competing, he was going to be feted by the French tennis federation for all that he accomplished on the red clay.

Roland Garros 2025 marks two decades since Nadal won his first title here, three years since he claimed his 14th French Open title - his 22nd and final Grand Slam victory overall - and will be the first to take place since he retired.

His was a dominance on the Paris clay that is surely unsurpassed by any other athlete at any single arena, an astonishing record which reads: Played 116 matches, won 112. Of his 14 finals, he never lost one.

"He will not be playing this year at Roland Garros, but he will be very present by our side for this 2025 edition," said tournament director Amelie Mauresmo.

It promises to be an emotionally-charged evening.

