Emma Raducanu: British star checked by French Open doctor but battles through to set up blockbuster with Iga Swiatek

Emma Raducanu overcame a lengthy medical time-out during a gutsy three-set first-round victory at the French Open to set up a blockbuster meeting with four-time champion Iga Swiatek.

The 22-year-old was leading China's Wang Xinyu 6-5 in the first set when she called for the doctor, rubbing ice on her cheeks and around her eyes as she had her blood pressure checked.

There were fears that Raducanu, who has had a series of injury and illness issues throughout her career, would have to retire from the match. But after three minutes of treatment she came back on to the court and confidently served out the set to love.

Wang rallied to take the second set but, in front of a big crowd on a cramped Court Eight, Raducanu hit back to complete a gutsy 7-5 4-6 6-3 victory in two hours and 44 minutes - the joint-longest match of her career on clay.

Raducanu, speaking to Laura Robson and Tim Henman on TNT Sports, said:

"I don't feel great. I would have felt worse had I have lost that match but I was really struggling from the start.

"She was a tough opponent. She can really take the racket out of your hand and I was really just flat but happy to find a way.

"The opening rounds are never easy and I haven't been here in three years so I think it was just a combination of a lot of things, but happy to have got through.

"I can take positives in the fact a lot of top players, in the first round, have struggled but got through and given themselves another opportunity. My heart and fight came through and I'm very proud of that."

Image: Raducanu needed a lengthy medical time-out as she came through a marathon match against Wang on a packed Court 8

Prior to the match, Raducanu had admitted the back problem she suffered in Strasbourg last week was was still not 100 per cent right.

The 2021 US champion has had to overcome a phobia of needles to undergo acupuncture in a bid to ease the issue.

Raducanu's movement did not appear to be hindered by the problem, but her energy levels did seem low.

At the start of the second set, the British No 2 flagged again allowing Wang, who is ranked two places beneath her at 43 in the world, to move 5-1 ahead.

Raducanu dug deep to claw both breaks back, but 23-year-old Wang - a former doubles champion at Roland-Garros - brought up set points on her opponent's serve and took the second to level the match.

Raducanu disappeared off court briefly at the changeover and upon her return promptly grabbed a decisive break.

She squandered two match points on her own serve but a Wang double-fault in the next game sealed a gruelling win.

Ahead of her showdown with Swiatek, who is on a 22-match winning streak at the event, Raducanu added: "I'm very happy to have given myself another chance in the draw. I felt the noise around the match before even playing the first round so I'm looking forward to going out there with not much pressure on me.

"I think my game is in a pretty good place, so good challenge."

Four-time champion and world No 5 Swiatek had earlier stretched her winning run at the French Open by beating Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova 6-3 6-3.

